Zambia vs Tanzania Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

The action continues in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations as Zambia and Tanzania square off at the Stade de San Pédro on Sunday.

Having failed to win their opening games, both nations will head into the weekend looking to bounce back and get their quest for continental glory back on track.

Zambia were denied a winning start to the 2023 AFCON as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Congo DR on Wednesday.

King Kangwa set the Chipolopolo on their way with a 23rd-minute effort but Brentford striker Yoane Wissa restored parity four minutes later to force a share of the spoils.

Avram Grant’s men have now failed to win their last three matches, losing 2-1 against Niger in the World Cup qualifiers back in November before playing out two consecutive stalemates.

Tanzania, on the other hand, were simply outclassed by Morocco in their group opener as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Atlas Lions.

Roman Saiss struck on the half-hour mark to hand Morocco a dream start to the tournament before Azzedine Ounahi and Youssef En-Nesyri scored second-half goals to put the result beyond reach.

Tanzania have now lost three games on the bounce, conceding seven goals and failing to find the back of the net since a 1-0 victory over Niger on November 18.

Zambia vs Tanzania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Zambia hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Tanzania have picked up just five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Zambia are unbeaten in their last five games against Tanzania, claiming four wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in November 2007.

While this will be the first AFCON meeting between Zambia and Tanzania, their last encounter came in the 2020 African Nations Championship, where Zambia picked up a 2-0 victory.

Zambia vs Tanzania Prediction

Despite not getting the desired results, Zambia will take pride in their resolute display in Wednesday’s draw against Congo DR. Adel Amrouche’s side have lost their last three games against Zambia and we fancy the Chipolopolo coming out on top once again.

Prediction: Zambia 2-1 Tanzania

Zambia vs Tanzania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zambia to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Zambia’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of Zambia's last eight outings)