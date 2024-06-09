Zambia vs Tanzania Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2024

Zambia will face Tanzania at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The home side kicked off their qualification campaign with a 4-2 victory over Congo Republic last November but have seen results go south since then.

They were beaten 2-1 by Morocco in their last match, finding themselves two goals down before Edward Chilufya came off the bench to score a late consolation goal and open his account for the Copper Bullets.

Tanzania, meanwhile, beat Niger 1-0 in their group opener last year, with Charles M'Mombwa netting the sole goal of the game early after the restart. They were, however, beaten 2-0 by Morocco in their second group game with a red card to Novatus Miroshi all but scuppering their chances of a comeback and now find themselves fourth in Group E with three points from an obtainable six.

Zambia vs Tanzania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Zambia and Tanzania. The hosts have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won just five times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations in January, playing out a 1-1 draw.

Zambia are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

The Copper Bullets were ranked 86th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 33 places behind their midweek opponents.

Zambia vs Tanzania Prediction

Zambia have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last eight. They have won their last three games on home soil and will be looking to extend that streak this week.

Tanzania are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings, although they have won just one of their last eight matches. They have struggled for results in this fixture of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Zambia 2-1 Tanzania

Zambia vs Tanzania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Zambia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

