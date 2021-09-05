Zambia vs Tunisia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Zambia will host Tunisia at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side kickstarted the second round of the qualifiers with a 2-1 away victory over Mauritania on Friday. Enock Mwepu and Prince Mumba scored either side of half-time to give the Copper Bullets all three points.

Tunisia, on the other hand, recorded an emphatic 3-0 home victory against Equatorial Guinea on the same day. Dylan Bronn, Ellyes Skhiri and Wahbi Khazri all got on the scoresheet in the second half for the Carthage Eagles.

The victory helped the North Africans climb to the summit of Group B and they are ahead of Zambia only on goal difference.

Zambia vs Tunisia Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 13 occasions in the past and Tunisia have a better record with seven wins to their name.

Three previous matches ended in a Zambian victory, which is also the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in Group B of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations when second-half goals from Ahmed Akaichi and Yassine Chikhaoui helped Tunisia complete a 2-1 comeback victory.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 15 games, with 11 games in this sequence ending in a victory. Zambia have two wins from their last five matches.

Zambia form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Tunisia form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Zambia vs Tunisia Team News

Zambia

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for caretaker coach Beston Chambeshi to worry about.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu and Leicester City forward Patson Daka will be unavailable for selection due to Zambia being on the United Kingdom's 'red list' for COVID-19 protocols.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu

Tunisia

Coach Mondher Kebaier called up 27 players for the qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea and Zambia. Arsenal defender Omar Rekik was included in the squad but the 19-year-old will not be part of the team, with Tunisia and Zambia having been placed on the United Kingdom's 'red list' for COVID-19 protocols.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Omar Rekik

Zambia vs Tunisia Predicted XI

Zambia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Cyril Chibwe (GK); Solomon Sakala, Dominic Chanda, Rodrick Kabwe, Benedict Chepeshi; Boyd Musonda, Edward Chilufya, Dickson Chapa, Prince Mumba, Lubambo Musonda; Brian Mwila

Tunisia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Farouk Ben Mustapha (GK); Ali Maaloul, Dylan Bronn, Yessine Meriah, Montassar Talbi; Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi, Anis Ben Slimane; Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri

Zambia vs Tunisia Prediction

Tunisia head into the game as favorites and the absence of key players for Zambia diminishes their chances of getting the job done.

We are predicting the visitors' fine run to continue with a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Zambia 0-1 Tunisia

