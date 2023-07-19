Zambia Women vs Japan Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023

Japan get their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign underway against Zambia at the FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday (July 22). The two teams have been drawn alongside Costa Rica and Spain in Group C.

Zambia have qualified for the first time after reaching the quarterfinals in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Japan, the 2011 champions, have qualified for every single edition of the World Cup, becoming the first and only Asian team to win the competition.

Japan beat Panama 5-0 in a pre-competition warm-up game, with Yui Hasegawa bagging a brace. Risa Shimizu scored in the first half while Aoba Fujino and Moeka Minami netted in the second half.

Zambia, meanwhile, looked sharp in their friendlies ahead of the World Cup, including a 3-2 win over Germany, who are ranked second in the FIFA rankings. Barbra Banda bagged a brace while Racheal Kundananji added another in the 54th minute.

Japan made it to the Round of 16 in the 2019 edition, winning one of their four games. They scored three times and conceded five.

Zambia Women vs Japan Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time.

Japan have suffered just one defeat against teams from CAF in nine games, winning seven.

Japan's last ten games have produced conclusive results, with five wins and as many defeats, not scoring in the losses.

Zambia have scored and conceded eight goals apiece in their last three games across competitions.

Zambia Women vs Japan Women Prediction

Zambia recorded a statement 3-2 win over Germany in a friendly earlier this month ahead of their first game at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Japan, meanwhile have won three of their last four games across competitions, scoring ten goals and conceding just once. They have a decent record in the FIFA World Cup, appearing in each edition since 1991, recording 14 wins in 33 games and suffering 15 defeats.

Considering the current form of both teams, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Zambia 1-1 Japan

Zambia Women vs Japan Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Racheal Kundananji to score or assist any time - Yes