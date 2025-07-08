Zambia Women vs Senegal Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2025 

Zambia Women and Senegal Women will continue their quest for glory at the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday (July 9th). The game will be played at Stade El Bachir.
The Copper Queens began their campaign with a credible 2-2 draw with hosts Morocco in the tournament curtain-raiser over the weekend. Zambia took the lead twice in the first half, with reigning Africa Women's Player of the Year Barbra Banda opening the scoring just 58 seconds from kickoff. She turned provider for Racheal Kundananji in the 27th minute after Ibtissam Jraidi had equalized with a VAR-awarded penalty. Ghizlane Chebbak drew the game level with three minutes left in regulation time.
Senegal, meanwhile, thrashed DR Congo 4-0 in their opening game. All four goals came in the first half, with Mama Diop and Nguenar Ndiaye scoring a brace each.
The victory took The Lionesses to the summit of Group A on three points. Zambia are joint-second with one point.
Zambia Women vs Senegal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides were drawn in the quarterfinal of the 2023 WAFCON. Zambia advanced on penalties following a 1-1 draw.
- Four of Zambia's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
- Senegal have lost just one of their last eight games (six wins).
- Zambia have won just one of their last six games (three losses).
- Form guide: Zambia: D-D-L-D-W Senegal: W-W-L-W-D
Zambia Women vs Senegal Women Prediction
Zambia would still be elated at their surprise draw against Morocco. They were minutes away from claiming a win but a late collapse saw them concede the equaliser. This defensive frailty is a concern for Nora Hauptle's side, who have not kept a clean sheet in their last seven games.
This is in contrast to a defensively resolute Senegal. The west Africans have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four games, while six of their last seven games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
Zambia finished in third place in the last WAFCON and their charge this year will be led by the in-form Banda. However, Senegal should still do enough to claim a narrow win here.
Prediction: Zambia Women 1-2 Senegal Women
Zambia Women vs Senegal Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Senegal Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals