Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Akhmat Grozny prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

A highly-competitive Russian Premier League fixture awaits as Zenit Saint Petersburg host Akhmat Grozny at the Krestovsky Stadium on Saturday.

The home team suffered a shock defeat last weekend at the hands of Rubin Kazan. That result reduced the gap between Zenit and CSKA Moscow to just two points at the top of the table.

Akhmat Grozny's poor form in the division continued with a 2-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow.

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Akhmat Grozny Head-to-Head

Four out of the last five encounters between the two Russian heavyweights have ended in draws.

The last time this fixture produced a result was a year ago when Zenit sealed the league title with a narrow 2-1 win over Grozny.

The last time these two clubs faced each other was in November, with the game finishing in a 2-2 draw.

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide in the Russian Premier League: L-D-W-W-W

Akhmat Grozny form in the Russian Premier League: L-L-D-L-L

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Akhmat Grozny Team News

Zenit Saint Petersburg

The visitors will be without two key attacking players for their first league game since December.

Malcom, the former Barcelona winger, picked up a knee injury earlier this month. Striker Sardar Azmoun will also be on the sidelines on account of an ankle problem.

Injured: Malcom, Sardar Azmoun

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Akhmat Grozny

Despite a difficult league campaign so far, Grozny have no injury concerns or suspensions heading into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Akhmat Grozny Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Aleksei Sutormin, Danila Prokhin, Dejan Lovren, Douglas Santos; Daler Kuzyayev, Magomed Ozdoyev, Aleksandr Yerokhin, Wendel; Artem Dzyuba, Sebastian Driussi

Akhmat Grozny predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Shelia; Miroslav Bogosavac; Aleksandr Putsko; Andrei Semyonov; Maksim Nenakhov; Artem Timofeev; Ismael Silva Lima; Evgeny Kharin; Vladimir Ilyin; Bernard Berisha; Andrés Ponce.

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Akhmat Grozny Prediction

The home team, despite losing their last game, are odds-on favorites to win this match. With nine games to go in the season, every game is a must-win for Zenit to nullify the mounting pressure from a rejuvenated CSKA Moscow.

The visitors are winless in their last five and will hope for a miracle at Krestovsky. However, as things stand, that looks highly unlikely.

Prediction: Zenit Saint Petersburg 3-1 Akhmat Grozny