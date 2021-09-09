Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Akhmat Grozny prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

A highly-competitive Russian Premier League fixture awaits as Zenit Saint Petersburg host Akhmat Grozny at the Krestovsky Stadium on Saturday.

The home team have experienced a blistering start to the season, racking up 14 points from their first six league games.

Their narrow win over arch-rivals CSKA Moscow before the international break ensured they stayed top of the table ahead of this round of fixtures.

Akhmat Grozny recovered quickly after their stuttering start to the season with a 2-1 win over Arsenal Tula last weekend.

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Akhmat Grozny Head-to-Head

Three out of the last five encounters between the two Russian heavyweights have ended in draws.

The last time they met each other, it was Zenit who took home all three points with a commanding 4-0 win.

Zenit come into this fixture on an unbeaten run, while their rivals have only picked up half of the available points from their first six games.

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-D-D-W-W

Akhmat Grozny form in the Russian Premier League: W-L-L-W-W

Akhmat at home will be our first game back after the international break and that tie last season saw us bag a 4-0 win at the Gazprom Arena



Let's hope for more goals like this cracker from Karavaev when the #RPL resumes in 9 days! 🚀 https://t.co/IXkqZbRBxU — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) September 2, 2021

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Akhmat Grozny Team News

Zenit St. Petersburg

Magomed Ozdoev remains a long-term absentee for the hosts after suffering a ligament injury in the opening fixture of the season. Daler Kuzyayev is expected to feature in this tie following his suspension.

Injured: Magomed Ozdoev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Akhmat Grozny

Despite a topsy-turvy start so far, Grozny have no injury concerns or suspensions heading into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Akhmat Grozny Predicted XI

Zenit St. Petersburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Danil Krugovoy, Dejan Lovren, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Wendel, Malcom, Wilmar Barrios, Andrey Mostovoy; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dyzuba

Akhmat Grozny predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Shelia; Miroslav Bogosavac; Aleksandr Putsko; Andrei Semyonov; Maksim Nenakhov; Artem Timofeev; Ismael Silva Lima; Evgeny Kharin; Vladimir Ilyin; Bernard Berisha; Andrés Ponce.

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Akhmat Grozny Prediction

The home team are odds-on favorites to win this fixture despite an interesting history between the two teams. Their recent league win over CSKA Moscow has rejuvenated the Sky-Blue fans, who are now dreaming of a fourth successive Russian Premiership title.

A win for the visitors will surely put them back in early contention for a European finish this season.

As things stand, that looks unlikely, and we are predicting a comfortable win for Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Prediction: Zenit Saint Petersburg 3-1 Akhmat Grozny

Edited by Peter P