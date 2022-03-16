Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Arsenal Tula prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Zenit Saint Petersburg will host Arsenal Tula on Saturday in the Russian Premier League.

The league leaders were held to a disappointing stalemate last weekend against Krylya Sovetov Samara, conceding a 91st-minute equaliser. The draw means Zenit now lead Dynamo by only three points.

Meanwhile, Arsenal Tula were at the receiving end of a 4-1 mauling against Dynamo Moscow. The defeat keep them in the relegation waters - 19th in the league table with 20 points - with one-third of the season remaining.

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Arsenal Tula Head-to-Head

Zenit enjoy a superior record in this fixture, having won eight out of the 15 clashes against Arsenal Tula.

Nevertheless, the visitors managed to pull off a heist the last time they played each other, with Kings Kangwa scoring a stoppage-time winner. Zenit have not lost in the league since that reverse against Arsenal Tula.

Zenit Form Guide: D-W-W-W-D (all competitions).

Arsenal Tula Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L (all competitions).

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Arsenal Tula Team News

Zenit

Dejan Lovren remains out due to an ankle issue. Marcus Wendel is out following his red card against Sovetov in the last game.

Injured: Dejan Lovren.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Marcus Wendel.

Unavailable: None.

Arsenal Tula

They have no injuries, suspensions and absentees.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Arsenal Tula Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg (4-4-2): Stanislav Kritsyuk, Aleksey Sutormin, Kirill Kravtsov , Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Andrie Mostvoy, Aleksandr Erokhin, Marcus Wendel, Claudinho, Malcolm, Artem Dzyuba.

Arsenal Tula (3-4-2-1): Anton Kochenkov; Robert Bauer, Artem Sokol, Taras Burlak; Valeri Gromyko, Kings Kangwa, Georgi Kostadinov, Alesander Tudorie, Daniil Lesovoy, Mikhail Levashov, Evans Kangwa.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Arsenal Tula Prediction

The home team are the red-hot favourites to win. Nevertheless, they know that their last league defeat came against the same opponents. More importantly, with four draws in their last five league outings, Zenit are in urgent need of collecting wins.

Meanwhile, Arsenal Tula will have to create some kind of magic to repeat the result of their previous clash against Zenit. They are also in desperate need of points to escape relegation.

Prediction: Zenit 3- 2 Arsenal Tula.

