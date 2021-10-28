Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Dynamo Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Zenit Saint Petersburg take on Dynamo Moscow this Friday in Russian Premier League action.

Zenit inflicted a humiliating defeat on Spartak Moscow last weekend as they romped to a 7-1 win. The victory put them three points clear of Dynamo Moscow, whom they host on Friday.

Their rivals also registered a victory last weekend, beating Khimki 4-1 at home.

The game is set to be the highlight of this week's RPL action, with the outcome having clear consequences for the title race.

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Dynamo Moscow Head-to-Head

Zenit enjoy a slight edge in this fixture, having won four out of their past six meetings. The other two went Dynamo's way.

Going by their recent form, it is the visitors who are slightly superior, having picked up a point more than Zenit in their last five league outings.

Zenit Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Dynamo Moscow Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Dynamo Moscow Team News

Zenit

Magomed Ozdoev remains sidelined due to injury and will miss the match. Sardar Azmoun remains doubtful for this fixture, having picked up a niggle in the match against Spartak Moscow.

Doubtful: Magomed Ozdoev, Sardar Azmoun

Suspended: None

Dynamo Moscow

Clinton Njie is expected to miss the fixture due to an injury he suffered during training.

Injured: Clinton Njie

Suspended: None

Zenit St.Petersburg vs Dynamo Moscow Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stanislav Kritsyuk, Aleksey Sutormin, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Andrie Mostvoy, Aleksandr Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev, Claudinho, Malcolm, Artem Dzyuba

Dynamo Moscow XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Leschuk; Guillermo Varela, Ivan Ordets, Roman Evgeniev, Sergey Parshivlyuk; Nikola Moro, Daniil Fomin; Daniil Lesovoy, Sebastian Szymanski, Vyacheslav Grulev, Vladislav Golkin

Zenit St.Petersburg vs Dynamo Moscow Prediction

Zenit enjoyed a stunning performance last weekend as they registered their biggest win in the division in the last five years. For that result to come against title rivals Spartak Moscow was a big shock. Nevertheless, the win firmly puts their campaign back on track, having lost successive league matches to Sochi and Arsenal Tula.

Meanwhile, Dynamo will have to be on guard as they pay a visit to the Krestovsky Stadium on Friday night. A defeat to Dynamo Moscow will open up a six-point gap at the Russian Premier League summit. The past dictates that such a gap at this stage of the season could well be the nail in the coffin as far as the final standings are concerned.

Zenit remain odds-on favorites to clinch the tie, and we expect them to do just that.

Prediction: Zenit St. Petersburg 3-1 Dynamo Moscow

Edited by Peter P