Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Rostov prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Russian Premier League action returns this weekend, with league leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg taking on FC Rostov at the Krestovsky Stadium on Saturday.
Zenit are the league leaders at the moment and have recorded three wins in a row but were eliminated from the Russian Cup after a 2-1 loss to Arsenal Tula last week.
Rostov have two losses, two wins and a draw from their last five league outings and they were also knocked out of the Russian Cup by Akhmat Grozny.
Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Rostov Head-to-Head
The two clubs have met 51 times in competitive fixtures. All of their meetings have come in the Premier League and Russian Cup only.
Zenitchiki have enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture and have 27 wins to their name. Muzhiki have struggled against the host and have only been able to get the better of the Petersburg giants 13 times.
While their last six meetings have produced conclusive results, the sides have also played 11 draws. They last squared off in the league earlier this season. Zenit recorded a 2-0 win in that reverse fixture.
Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide across all competitions: L-W-W-L-W
FC Rostov form guide across all competitions: L-L-W-L-W
Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Rostov Team News
Zenit Saint Petersburg
The hosts will be without two key attacking players for their first league game since December. Malcom, the former Barcelona winger picked up a knee injury earlier this month.
Striker Sardar Azmoun will also be on the sidelines on account of an ankle problem. Wilmar Barrios recently tested positive for COVID-19 and remains in isolation.
Injured: Malcom, Sardar Azmoun
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable (due to COVID-19): Wilmar Barrios
FC Rostov
The visitors are set to be without the services of Pavel Mamaev, Kento Hashimoto and Denis Terentjev on account of injuries.
Dennis Hadzikadunic has five yellow cards for the season and should serve a one-game suspension here.
Injured: Pavel Mamaev, Kento Hashimoto
Doubtful: Denis Terentjev
Suspended: Dennis Hadzikadunic
Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Rostov Predicted XI
Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Aleksei Sutormin, Danila Prokhin, Dejan Lovren, Douglas Santos; Daler Kuzyayev, Magomed Ozdoyev, Aleksandr Yerokhin, Wendel; Artem Dzyuba, Sebastian Driussi
FC Rostov Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sergey Pesjakov; Nikolay Poyarkov, Aleksei Anatolyevich Kozlov, Maksim Osipenko, Armin Gigović; Danil Glebov; Roman Tugarev, Mathias Normann, Roman Eremenko, Dmitriy Poloz; Pontus Almqvist
Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Rostov Prediction
Both clubs played well in the friendlies but lost their first competitive fixture in over two months.
The hosts have two main forwards ruled out for the game and could struggle in the final third. They have the best attacking and defensive stats in the league, so are the strong favourites here.
Rostov have scored 24 times in the league but have conceded 20 times as well. We believe a narrow win is on the cards for the reigning champions.
Prediction: Zenit Saint Petersburg 2-1 FC Rostov.