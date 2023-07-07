Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July 2023

Zenit Saint Petersburg are set to play Fenerbahce at the Gazprom Arena on Sunday in a friendly game.

Zenit Saint Petersburg come into this game on the back of a 1-1 (4-5p) loss to Dynamo Moscow in the Russian Cup in their most recent official game. An early first-half own goal from goalkeeper Aleksandr Vasyutin for Dynamo Moscow was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Zelimkhan Bakayev for Zenit Saint Petersburg, who eventually lost on penalties.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 in the final of the Turkish Cup. A first-half brace from Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi sealed the deal for Fenerbahce.

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Zenit Saint Petersburg have won one game and lost one.

Brazilian attacker Malcom had 30 goal contributions in 27 league starts for Zenit Saint Petersburg last season.

Russian striker Ivan Sergeyev had 14 goal contributions in 14 league starts for Zenit Saint Petersburg in the season gone by.

Russian winger Andrei Mostovoy had 13 goal contributions in 23 league starts for Zenit Saint Petersburg last season.

Ecuadorian striker Enner Valencia had 34 goal contributions in 28 league starts for Fenerbahce last season.

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Zenit Saint Petersburg won the Russian Premier League last season, with Brazil international Malcom scoring 29 goals in the league. Malcom was regarded as a top talent during his time at Bordeaux, but a disappointing spell at Barcelona followed. The 26-year old seems to have found his confidence in Russia, and is now entering the prime of his career.

Zenit Saint Petersburg, in the past, have managed to extract good value for departing players, with the likes of Hulk, Leandro Paredes and Ezequiel Garay leaving for big money. Malcom could potentially be the next player.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, finished 2nd in the league last season. Enner Valencia, who scored 29 goals in the league last season, has now joined Internacional. However, they have signed veteran striker Edin Dzeko from Inter Milan; the 37-year old has shown that he still possesses the ability to find the net during his time in Italy, both at Roma and at Inter Milan.

A close game is on the cards, with a draw likely.

Prediction: Zenit Saint Petersburg 1-1 Fenerbahce

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Fenerbahce to score first- yes

