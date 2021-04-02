Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Khimki prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Russian Premier League leaders Zenit St Petersburg come into this fixture against Khimki following a thrilling 3-2 win over arch-rivals CSKA Moscow last weekend.

That win cemented their place at the top of the standings with seven games to go.

Meanwhile, Khimki have been on an impressive run of their own that sees them only five points off a Champions League qualification spot.

Khimki would not have expected that to be the case with 23 league games already played this season.

William de Oliveira: "The four point gap in the #RPL is not much, so we can’t relax"



The Zenit coach spoke to us about training during the international break, Wendel's adaptation to Russia and the upcoming #ZenitKhimki match



📰 https://t.co/3ZzFK5ET0p pic.twitter.com/AUQLc7SlV7 — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) March 31, 2021

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Khimki Head-to-Head

FC Khimki are winless in all nine of the games that they have played against Zenit across competitions in Russia. The last time these two clubs met each other, Zenit edged Khimki 2-0.

Recent form, however, supports both teams. Khimki are the only club in Russia right now who have not lost a single game in their last five outings. Zenit suffered a 2-1 defeat to Rubin Kazan in this period as well.

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide: W-W-L-D-W

FC Khimki form guide : W-W-D-D-W

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Khimki Team News

Zenit Saint Petersburg

The league leaders won't be able to call upon Malcom, Sebastián Driussi and Mikhail Kerzhakov for the trip to the capital.

Driussi is expected to be back for Zenit once he recovers from a muscle injury.

Injured: Malcom, Sebastián Driussi, Mikhail Kerzhakov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Khimki

Danil Kazantsev is recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out against Zenit. Vladimir Dyadyun has been suspended for this match due to yellow card accumulation.

Injured: Danil Kazantsev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Vladimir Dyadyun

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Khimki Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Andrey Lunyov; Aleksei Sutormin, Danila Prokhin, Dejan Lovren, Douglas Santos; Wilmar Barrios; Daler Kuzyayev, Magomed Ozdoyev, Wendel; Artem Dzyuba, Sardar Azmoun

FC Khimki Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ilya Lantratov; Aleksandr Filin, Egor Danilkin, Dmitri Tikhiy; Brian Idowu, Aleksandr Troshechkin, Denis Glushakov, Kirill Bozhenov; Reziuan Mirzov, Mohamed Konate, Ilya Kukharchuk

Wilmar Barrios has the best passing accuracy in #RPL 🎯#RPLStats pic.twitter.com/MoUxY5kJuQ — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) March 31, 2021

Zenit St Petersburg vs FC Khimki Prediction

Zenit have an excellent squad at their disposal and will want to continue their run following an impressive result last weekend.

The visitors will hope to pull off an upset of humongous proportions given the fact that they have never beaten Zenit before.

Nonetheless, a victory for the home team is on the cards.

Prediction: Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 FC Khimki