Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Rotor prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Zenit St Petersburg welcome Rotor to the Gazprom Arena in Russian Premier League action on Saturday.

The gap at the Russian top-flight summit was reduced to six points as runaway leaders Zenit could only muster a draw against Krasnodar last weekend.

Facing a persistent challenge from second-placed Lokomotiv, Zenit are still six points off securing their third straight Russian League title. A win in this fixture will certainly put them in a firm position to achieve that.

Meanwhile, Rotor need to pick up as many points as possible to jump into the relegation playoff spots. The club currently stand 15th and are two points off relegation.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Rotor Head-to-Head

The home team enjoy a superior advantage in this fixture with Zenit winning all three matches they have played against Rotor so far.

The last time they faced each other was in August 2020 when Zenit picked up all three points.

Recent form also aids the home team, who have picked up 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five games.

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Rotor form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Zenit St Petersburg vs Rotor Team News

Zenit Saint Petersburg

The league leaders won't be able to call upon Malcom and Mikhail Kerzhakov for the game.

Driussi is expected to be back for Zenit in this game, having recovered from a muscle injury.

Injured: Malcolm and Mikhail Kerzhakov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rotor

Zuriko Davitashvili has returned to full fitness ahead of the game and could mark his return to the starting XI in this fixture. Meanwhile, Aleksey Shchetkin remains on the sidelines on account of a knock.

Injured: Aleksey Shchetkin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zenit St Petersburg vs Rotor Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Andrey Lunyov; Aleksei Sutormin, Danila Prokhin, Dejan Lovren, Douglas Santos; Wilmar Barrios; Daler Kuzyayev, Sebastian Druissi, Wendel; Artem Dzyuba, Sardar Azmoun

Rotor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Josip Čondrić; Oleg Kozhemyakin, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Cedric Gogoua, Danil Stepanov; Sergei Makarov, Ivan Mayewski; Flamarion, Ilya Zhigulyov, Nikolai Kipiani; Andrés Ponce

Zenit St Petersburg vs Rotor Prediction

The game looks to be a one-sided affair as the league leaders seek to maintain their six-point lead at the summit. Any scoreline apart from a defeat would be an impressive result for Rotor.

Nonetheless, Zenit look far too formidable for Rotor to pose any challenge in this fixture. We expect a win for the home team.

Prediction: Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 Rotor