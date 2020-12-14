Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The Russian Premier League returns with arguably its most important fixture so far this season as Zenit Saint Petersburg host Spartak Moscow at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday. The two Russian giants are engaged in a battle for the top spot in the league at the moment and could make a massive statement with a victory in this game.

Spartak Moscow have fallen behind in the title race and suffered a stinging blow against PFC Sochi last week. The Moscow outfit is three points behind its opponents at the moment and could restore parity with a win on Wednesday.

Zenit Saint Petersburg have recovered from their slump and have now put together a commendable unbeaten streak in the Russian Premier League. The reigning champions eased past Dynamo Moscow by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Our talisman Artem Dzyuba hit his 9⃣th and🔟th #RPL goals of the season yesterday against Dynamo! ⚽️💪

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow Head-to-Head

Zenit Saint Petersburg gave a good record against Spartak Moscow and have won 18 games out of a total of 47 matches played between the two sides. Spartak Moscow have managed 14 victories in this fixture and can trouble Zenit Saint Petersburg this week.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in October this year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams had their fair share of bright moments on the day and have a point to prove in this game.

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-D-D-W

Spartak Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: L-W-W-D-D

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow Team News

Artem Dzyuba is back for Zenit Saint Petersburg

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Zenit Saint Petersburg have a fully-fit squad for arguably the first time this season and will want to win this game. Artem Dzyuba announced his comeback with an excellent performance against Dynamo Moscow and will have to be at his lethal best in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spartak Moscow will want to win this game

Spartak Moscow

Maksim Glushenkov and Aleksandr Sobolev are currently injured and will not play a part in this game. Aleksandr Kokorin is carrying a knock and remains doubtful for this fixture.

Injured: Maksim Glushenkov, Aleksandr Sobolev

Doubtful: Aleksandr Kokorin

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Andrey Mostovoy, Wilmar Barrios, Magomed Ozdoev, Malcom; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba











Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Maksimenko; Georgi Dzhikiya, Samuel Gigot, Pavel Maslov; Ayrton Lucas, Roman Zobnin, Alex Kral, Victor Moses; Zelimkhan Bakaev, Ezequiel Ponce, Jordan Larsson

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

Zenit Saint Petersburg have one of the best squads in Russia and will have a point to prove going into this game. The Russian champions have had their fair share of problems this season and can take a massive stride towards the title with a victory this week.

Spartak Moscow were not at their best over the weekend and cannot afford to lose against Zenit Saint Petersburg on Wednesday. The two teams are on a fairly even footing and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Zenit Saint Petersburg 1-1 Spartak Moscow

