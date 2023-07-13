Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The Russian Super Cup features an exciting final this weekend as CSKA Moscow lock horns with an impressive Zenit St. Petersburg side in an important encounter at the Kazan Arena on Saturday.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow Preview

Zenit St. Petersburg finished at the top of the Russian Premier League last season and have been dominant on the domestic front over the past year. The hosts edged Fenerbahce to a narrow victory on penalties in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

CSKA Moscow, on the other hand, finished in second place in the league table last season and have stepped up to the plate last season. The away side slumped to a shock 6-3 defeat at the hands of Dinamo Moscow last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zenit St. Petersburg have an impressive record against CSKA Moscow and have won 28 out of the 61 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to CSKA Moscow's 19 victories.

Zenit St. Petersburg have scored an impressive 74 goals in their 30 matches in the Russian Premier League last season - the most prolific team in the 2022-23 edition of the competition.

Zenit St. Petersburg forward Malcom topped the list of goalscorers in the Russian Premier League last season - the Brazilian star scored 23 goals in the competition.

Zenit St. Petersburg also were the best defence in the Russian Premier League last season and conceded only 20 goals in their 30 league games.

After a run of five defeats on the trot against Zenit St. Petersburg in all competitions, CSKA Moscow won their previous game against the reigning champions by a 1-0 scoreline this year.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Zenit St. Petersburg have an impressive squad at their disposal and can be lethal on their day. Malcom has been in lethal form over the past year and will look to make an impact this weekend.

CSKA Moscow can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Zenit St. Petersburg are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Zenit St. Petersburg 3-1 CSKA Moscow

Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zenit St. Petersburg

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Zenit St. Petersburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Malcom to score - Yes

