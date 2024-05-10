Zenit St. Petersburg and CSKA Moscow go head-to-head at the Gazprom Arena in round 28 of the Russian Premier League on Saturday. This will be the second meeting between the sides in the space of one week after they played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Russian Cup final on May 2.

Zenit failed to find their feet last Monday as they were held to a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw by Fakel Voronezh at the Tsentral'nyy Stadion Profsoyuzov.

Sergey Semak’s men have now gone four consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory over Orenburg on April 21.

Despite their recent drop-off in form, Zenit currently sit top of the Russian Premier League with 51 points from 27 games, one point above second-placed Krasnodar.

Like the hosts, CSKA Moscow were held to a draw in their last game. The clash ended 2-2 after they CSKA conceded a 92-minute equaliser.

Vladimir Fedotov’s side have now failed to taste victory in five straight matches across all competitions, picking up three draws and losing twice since a 2-0 cup victory over Baltika on April 16.

With 39 points from 27 matches, CSKA Moscow are currently eighth in the league standings, one point above ninth-placed Rubin Kazan.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow Head-To-Head

With 28 wins from the last 64 meetings between the sides, Zenit boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

CSKA Moscow have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Zenit St. Petersburg Form Guide: D-D-L-L-W

CSKA Moscow Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Zenit St. Petersburg

Zenit will have to make do without right-back Mário Fernandes, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Mário Fernandes

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow

CSKA Moscow remain without the services of Maksim Mukhin and Egor Ushakov, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Maksim Mukhin, Egor Ushakov

Suspended: None

Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Zenit St. Petersburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrey Mostovoy; Douglas Santos, Nino, Strahinja Erakovic, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Claudinho, Wilmar Barrios, Wendel; Mikhail Kerzhakov, Mateo Cassierra, Artur

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Igor Akinfeev; Igor Diveev, Willyan Rocha, Ilya Agapov; Khellven, Sasa Zdjelar, Ivan Oblyakov, Milan Gajié; Victor Dávila, Anton Zabolotnyi, Abbosbek Fayzullaev

Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Looking at recent meetings between Zenit and CSKA Moscow, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Gazprom Arena this weekend. Zenit’s home advantage gives them a slight upper hand and we fancy them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Zenit St. Petersburg 2-1 CSKA Moscow