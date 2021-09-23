Zenit St. Petersburg vs Krylya Sovetov prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Table-toppers Zenit will host Krylya Sovetov in the latest round of Russian Premier League fixtures on Saturday.

Zenit come into this game fresh from a 3-1 win over Rubin Kazan last week. Zenit are flying high in the table and are four points clear of second-placed Dynamo Moscow.

For their rivals, they pulled off an upset last weekend as they came from behind to beat Rostov. It was a much-needed win for them ahead of a big clash this weekend.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Krylya Sovetov Head-To-Head

Overall, the two clubs have faced each other 28 times, with Zenit racking up 20 wins. Four matches have ended in draws and four went Sovetov's way.

The last time they faced each other it was Zenit that took home all three points.

Zenit come into this game on an unbeaten run of eight games. Meanwhile, Krylya Sovetov have endured a topsy-turvy start to the season so far.

Zenit Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Krylya Sovetov Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Krylya Sovetov Team News

Zenit

The visitors will be unable to call upon the services of Magomed Ozdoev and Vyacheslav Karavaev, who are recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Magomed Ozdoev, Vyacheslav Karavaev

Suspended: None

Krylya Sovetov

Krylya Sovetov have no injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this fixture.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Krylya Sovetov Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stanislav Kritsyuk, Aleksey Sutormin, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Aleksandr Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev, Claudinho, Malcolm, Artem Dzyuba, Serdar Azmoun

Krylya Sovetov Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ivan Lomaev, Aleksandr Soldatenkov, Yuri Gorshkov, Mehdi Zeffane, Sylvie Begic, Maksim Glushenkov, Denis Yakuba, Anton Zinkovskiy, Danil Lipovoy, Vladislav Sarveli, Ivan Sergeyev.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Krylya Sovetov Prediction

The visitors will hope that their win against Rostov will stir their campaign back on track. Having missed top flight football last time around, the visitors will have a lot to prove as to why they belong in this division.

For Zenit, it will be all about wrapping up a victory at home and maintaining distance with the Moscow-based clubs.

Zenit will also be boosted by the fact that star-striker Sardar Azmoun has fully recovered from a niggle that he got in the game against Rubin Kazan.

The home team remain odds-on favorites to win this tie.

Prediction: Zenit 3-1 Krylya Sovetov

