Zenit St. Petersburg vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | Club Friendlies 2022

Zenit St. Petersburg and Red Star Belgrade will wrap up their pre-season on Sunday when they lock horns at the Fisht Stadium.

The Russian outfit have won their three friendlies so far, while the Zvezda have failed to win their last two outings.

Zenit maintained their fine preseason form, claiming a 3-0 victory over CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

They have now won their three friendly games, edging out FK Nizhny Novgorod and FC Sochi on penalties in their previous two outings. Zenit head into the weekend on an impressive eight-game winning streak on home turf, scoring 22 goals and conceding five.

Red Star, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat since March when they were beaten 1-0 by FC Koper.

Before that, they were unbeaten in 17 outings, picking up an impressive 15 wins and two draws. Red Star have now failed to win their last two friendlies after their 1-1 draw with Domzale on June 27.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Red Star Belgrade Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Zenit winning the previous two.

Red Star head into the game on a five-match winning streak across competitions, stretching back to a 3-0 loss at Rangers in March.

Zenit have won both their friendly games this pre-season, seeing off FK Nizhny Novgorod and FC Sochi on penalties.

The Russian giants have won their last eight games on home turf since a 3-2 loss to Real Betis in February.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

Zenit will look to close out their pre-season on a high as they prepare for the Russian Super Cup clash with Spartak Moscow on July 9. They head into the game as the more in-form team and should beat Red Star.

Prediction: Zenit St. Petersburg 2-1 Red Star Belgrade.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Red Star Belgrade Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zenit.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Zenit have failed to keep a clean sheet in four of their last five outings).

Tip 3: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Zenit’s last nine games).

