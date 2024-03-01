Zenit St Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

Zenit St Petersburg will play host to Spartak Moscow at Saint-Petersburg Stadium in the Russian Premier League on Saturday.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow Preview

The Russian Premier League is set to resume after a three-month winter break. However, most of the teams were busy with exhibition games, with Zenit St Petersburg honoring nine friendly matches between January and February. They registered only one defeat, winning six times and drawing twice.

Sine-Belo-Golubye will hope to take it from where they left it. After 18 rounds of matches, they sit second in the standings with 36 points, trailing the leaders Krasnodar by two points. Zenit cannot afford to lose value points on Saturday, as three other teams are hot on their heels in the table.

Spartak Moscow sit in fifth spot with 30 points. They also played many friendly matches during the winter break, winning five times and losing once. They are after the top spot as well, with an eight-point gap to cover. Games between Zenit and Spartak are usually physical and aggressive, with seven red cards distributed in their last four clashes.

Gladiatory boast the most Russian Premier League titles (22) but have been enduring a trophy drought, with their last top-flight success dating back to 2016–17. They finished third last term and are certainly eyeing a better result this time. Spartak’s last visit to Zenit ended in a 3-2 win in favor of the hosts.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zenit have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes with Spartak.

Zenit have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games against Spartak.

Zenit have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

Spartak have won four times and lost once in their last five away matches.

Zenit have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Spartak have won four times and lost once.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

Mateo Cassierra dominated the first half of the season, scoring 14 goals. Despite his six-goal lead atop the chart, the Colombia international is not expected to take his foot off the gas.

Spartak could be without top scorer Quincy Promes for the rest of the season after the Dutch striker was detained in Dubai on Thursday (February 29). He is facing criminal charges in the Netherlands. Theo Bongonda will have to step in for the goals.

Zenit come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Zenit 3-1 Spartak

Zenit St Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zenit St Petersburg to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zenit to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Spartak to score - Yes

