Zenit St Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024

Zenit St Petersburg and Spartak Moscow will trade tackles in a Russian Premier League round 6 fixture on Saturday (August 24th). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Khimki last weekend.

They went behind to Edgardo Farina's 56th-minute strike but Andre Mostovoy drew the game level in the 89th minute.

Spartak, meanwhile, dispatched Fakel Voronezh with a comfortable 3-0 home win. Manfred Ugarte broke the deadlock in the third minute while Srdjan Babic doubled the lead six minutes later. Esequiel Barco added a third from the spot on the hour-mark.

The victory left Narodnaya komanda in fourth spot in the table having garnered 10 points from five games. Zenit lead the way at the summit on 13 points.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zenit St Petersburg have 55 wins from the last 169 head-to-head games. Spartak Moscow were victorious on 66 occasions while 48 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in April 2024 when they could not be separated in a goalless draw in the second leg of their Russian Cup semifinal tie.

Zenit are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games, winning three.

Six of Spartak's seven games across competitions this season, including each of the last five, have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Zenit have made an eight-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions (seven wins).

Zenit have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven games.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

Zenit are the early pacesetters in the title race. The Blue-White-Sky Blues saw their seven-game winning start to the season ended last week and Sergei Samak's side will be keen to get back to winning ways. Their draw with Khimki saw them concede a goal after six consecutive clean sheets.

Spartak are one of the sides that could potentially challenge the defending champions. They are the record Russian champions but have won just one league crown since 2001.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a narrow win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Zenit St Petersburg 1-0 Spartak Moscow

Zenit St Petersburg vs Spartak Moscow Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Zenit to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

