Zenit St. Petersburg vs Ural Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Zenit St. Petersburg welcome Ural to the Gazprom Arena for a Russian Premier League matchday six fixture on Saturday (August 26).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 win at Spartak Moscow last weekend. Wendel scored a brace, while Zander Cassierra made sure of the win in injury time. Ural, meanwhile, won 1-0 at newly promoted Baktika. Aleksey Kashtanov's 49th-minute winner.

The win left them in second spot in the standings, having garnered 13 points from five games, joint-level with league leaders Krasnodar. Zenit, meanwhile, are fourth with 10 points.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Ural Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 28th meeting between the two sides, with Zenit winning 22 and losing one.

Their most recent clash in April 2023 saaw Zenit claim a 2-0 home win.

Ural have lost just one of their seven competitive games this season, winning five, including the last four.

There have been at least one goal scored in both halves in four of Zenit's last five games across competitions.

Four of Ural's last five games across ccompetitions have produced less than three goals.

Eight of Zenit's last nine competitive games have produced at least nine corners.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Ural Prediction

Ural have started the new season in emphatic fashion, defying expectations to set the pace at the summit. Zenit will be their toughest test of the season, so a positive result will help send a statement.

Zenit, meanwhile, have not had the best of starts to their title defence but are still three points off the summit. The Sine-Belo-Golubye have been utterly dominant against Ural, and the trend should continue.

Expect Sergei Semak's side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Zenit 3-1 Ural

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Ural Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Zenit to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners

Tip 5 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals