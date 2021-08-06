Zenit vs Krasnodar prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Zenit host Krasnodar at the Gazprom Arena in the Russian Premier League on Saturday.
It's still early doors, but Zenit have started off their campaign with two wins from two and are currently tied at the top of the table with Rubin Kazan.
Sergey Semak's side have won three games in a row across all competitions this season, scoring 10 goals along the way. They should be confident of getting another win going into Saturday's fixture.
Krasnodar, on the other hand, are heading into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss against Khimki last time out.
Viktor Goncharenko's side started off their campaign with a 3-0 win against Ural and will hope to replicate that performance when they take on the defending champions on Saturday.
Zenit have a chance of extending their lead at the top of the table by beating Krasnodar in what is sure to be a feisty fixture.
Zenit vs Krasnodar Head-to-Head
Zenit have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Krasnodar, winning three of them.
The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in April. Aleksey Ionov scored a brace for Krasnodar, with Sardar Azmoun and Andrey Mostovoy getting on the scoresheet for Zenit as both teams shared the spoils on the night.
Zenit Form Guide: W-W-W
Krasnodar Form Guide: W-L
Zenit vs Krasnodar Team News
Zenit
Yaroslav Rakitskiy picked up an injury in the 4-2 win against Rostov last time out and is a doubt for Saturday's game.
Magomed Ozdoev is still out due to injury, while Malcom is unavailable for the game, having been called up by Brazil for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Injured: Magomed Ozdoev
Doubtful: Yaroslav Rakitskiy
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Malcom
Krasnodar
Krasnodar have no new injury worries following their 1-0 defeat against Khimki last time out.
Wanderson is still unavailable for the game due to injury. Meanwhile, new signing Grzegorz Krychowiak could make his first start for the club.
Injured: Wanderson
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Zenit vs Krasnodar Predicted XI
Zenit Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Dmitri Chistyakov, Dejan Lovren, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Wendel, Aleksandr Yerokhin, Wilmar Barrios, Daler Kuzyaev; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba
Krasnodar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matvey Safonov; Tonny Vilhena, Egor Sorokin, Kaio, Sergei Petrov; Aleksandr Chernikov, Grzegorz Krychowiak; Viktor Claesson, Remy Cabella, Eduard Spertsyan; Aleksey Ionov
Zenit vs Krasnodar Prediction
Zenit are the clear favorites based on quality and form, and that should come to the fore on Saturday.
We predict Zenit will win the game comfortably.
Prediction: Zenit 2-0 Krasnodar
