Zenit vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Super Cup

Zenit take on Lokomotiv Moscow at Kalingrad Stadium in the Russian Super Cup final on Saturday. This will be the season opener prior to the commencement of the Russian Premier League season.

Zenit have not lost any of their pre-season friendlies so far, winning thrice and drawing two games. Sergei Semak's side will be in good spirits heading into the game and hope that their pre-season form will carry into the finals.

Lokomotiv Moscow, on the other hand, have not been in the best of form heading into Saturday's game. Marko Nikolic's side have only managed to win two of their pre-season fixtures and will hope to turn around their form when they come up against Zenit.

Both sides will be looking to kick off their season strongly and win their first piece of silverware heading into the 2021-22 campaign.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Zenit vs Lokomotiv Moscow Head-to-Head

Zenit have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five league meetings, with Lokomotiv Moscow only winning one.

Sergey Semak's side demolished Lokomotiv 6-1 the last time the two sides met. Sardar Azmoun scored a hat-trick in the game, with Malcom and Artem Dzyuba also getting on the scoresheet for Zenit. Francois Kamano grabbed a consolation goal for Lokomotiv on the night.

Zenit Form Guide (Club Friendlies): W-D-D-W-W

Lokomotiv Moscow Form Guide (Club Friendlies): L-W-W-L-D

Zenit vs Lokomotiv Moscow Team News

Azmoun will be a huge miss for Zenit

Zenit

Emanuel Mammana, Sardar Azmoun, Wendel and Yuri Zhirkov will miss the game due to injury. Meanwhile, Malcom is unavailable as he is currently on international duty with Brazil for the Olympic games

Dejan Lovren and Wilmar Barrios are doubts for the game having been on international duty with their respective countries.

Injured: Emanuel Mammana, Sardar Azmoun, Wendel, Yuri Zhirkov

Doubtful: Dejan Lovren, Wilmar Barrios

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Malcom

Lokomotiv Moscow

Rifat Zhemaletdinov will be unavailable for the game due to a suspension carrying over from the 2020-21 season.

Apart from that there will be no major absentees for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rifat Zhemaletdinov

Zenit vs Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI

Stunning goals from Lisakovich and Krychowiak, strong support from the stands and Barinov makes long-awaited return! Watch the latest LOKO LIVE from the derby 🎥



Full version on our YouTube channel ⏯



pic.twitter.com/Zmw1x1O1jK — FC Lokomotiv Moscow (@fclokomotiv_eng) March 1, 2021

Zenit Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniil Ozdoevskiy; Danil Krugovoy, Danila Khotulev, Dmitri Chistyakov, Vyachesalv Karavaev; Sebastian Driussi, Daniil Shamkin; Andrey Mostovoy, Magomed Ozdoev, Daler Kuzyaev; Artem Dzyuba

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guilherme; Maciej Rybus, Murilo, Pablo, Dmitri Rybichinski; Anton Miranchuk, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Daniil Kulikov, Francois Kamano; Fedor Smolov, Vitali Lisakovich

Zenit vs Lokomotiv Moscow Prediction

Both teams are at the pinnacle of Russian football and that is sure to make for an exciting contest.

We predict Zenit to have enough firepower to get past Lokomotiv Moscow on the night.

Prediction: Zenit 2-1 Lokomotiv Moscow

Edited by Shardul Sant