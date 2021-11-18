Zenit vs Nizhny Novgorod prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Zenit will host Nizhny Novgorod in a matchday 15 fixture in the Russian Premier League on Friday.

The home side will be looking to get back to winning ways following their shock goalless draw away to Ural before the international break.

Nizhny fell to a 3-1 defeat against Akhmat Grozny away from home. Mohamed Konate and Danill Utkin scored either side of Danil Penchikov's own goal to guide their side to all three points.

FC Zenit in English✨ @fczenit_en Live scenes from the Gazprom Training Camp 🏃‍♂️



Live scenes from the Gazprom Training Camp 🏃‍♂️https://t.co/6h4KuaoNf4

Zenit's draw saw their lead at the summit reduced to three points. They have garnered 30 points from 14 matches in their quest to retain the league crown. Nizhny Novgorod sit in the relegation zone on 14 points.

Zenit vs Nizhny Novgorod Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in the round of 16 of the 2009-10 Russian Cup.

An extra-time strike by Ivica Krizanac helped Zenit progress with a 2-1 victory after both sides had played out a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Nizhny have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, losing the remaining four. Zenit have two victories from their last five.

Zenit form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Nizhny Novgorod form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Zenit vs Nizhny Novgorod Team News

Zenit

The hosts have a number of players ruled out with injuries. Stanislav Kritsyuk (leg), Daler Kuzyaev (knock), Douglas Santos (leg) and Magomed Ozdoev (ligament) are all unavailable due to fitness issues.

Midfielder Claudinho will miss the game through suspension for his second-half dismissal against Ural.

Injuries: Stanislav Kritsyuk, Daler Kuzyaev, Douglas Santos, Magomed Ozdoev

Suspension: Claudinho

FC Zenit in English✨ @fczenit_en



The Zenit manager spoke to the press ahead of the visit of



📰 en.fc-zenit.ru/news/2021-11-1… Sergei Semak: "The team reflect the manager and always want to win"The Zenit manager spoke to the press ahead of the visit of @fcnn_ru this Friday Sergei Semak: "The team reflect the manager and always want to win"The Zenit manager spoke to the press ahead of the visit of @fcnn_ru this Friday📰 en.fc-zenit.ru/news/2021-11-1… https://t.co/LcAmndRPoj

Nizhny Novgorod

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Zenit vs Nizhny Novgorod Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Stanislav Kritsyuk (GK); Dmitri Chistyakov, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy; Aleksey Sutormin, Danil Krugovoy, Andrie Mostvoy, Wendel; Sardar Azmoun, Malcolm; Artem Dzyuba

Nizhny Novgorod Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Artur Nigmatullin (GK); Akos Kecskes, Kirill Gotsuk, Nikita Kakkoev; Ibrakhimkhalil Yuldoshev, Nikolai Kalinski, Albert Sharipov, Danil Penchikov; Denis Tkachuk, Iliya Berkovskiy; Bekim Balaj

Zenit vs Nizhny Novgorod Prediction

Zenit are vastly superior to their opponents and the game against Nizhny offers the home side the chance to get back to winning ways.

The hosts will likely start the game on the front foot to stamp their authority early on. Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here, with Zenit securing all three points.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Zenit 4-1 Nizhny Novgorod

Edited by Peter P