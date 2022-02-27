Zenit vs Rubin Kazan prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Zenit host Rubin Kazan at the Gazprom Arena in the Russian Premier League on Monday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Zenit are currently 2nd in the league, one point behind league leaders Dinamo Moscow with a game in hand. Sergey Semak's side were eliminated from the Europa League in midweek and will look to bounce back with a win against Rubin Kazan on Monday.

Rubin Kazan, on the other hand, have been woeful of late, having lost four of their last five games. Leonid Slutsky's side are currently 11th in the league, three points above the relegation zone. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Zenit on Monday.

This will be a huge opportunity for Zenit to go to the top of the table with a win over a poor Rubin Kazan side.

Zenit vs Rubin Kazan Head-to-Head

Zenit have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Rubin Kazan winning the other two.

Zenit came away as 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Artem Dzyuba's brace on either side of Claudinho's goal was enough to secure all three points on the night, with Dmitri Chistyakov's own-goal being the only consolation for Rubin Kazan.

Zenit Form Guide: W-D-W-L-D

Rubin Kazan Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Zenit vs Rubin Kazan Team News

Lovren will be a huge miss for Zenit

Zenit

Zenit have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Real Betis in midweek. Dejan Lovren and Stanislav Kritsyuk are both still out injured.

Injured: Dejan Lovren, Stanislav Kritsyuk

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rubin Kazan

Mikhail Kostyukov and Ilya Samoshnikov are both still recovering from injuries they picked up earlier in the campaign. New signings Konstantin Kuchaev, Vitali Lisakovich and Aleksandr Lomovitski should all feature during the game.

Injured: Mikhail Kostyukov, Ilya Samoshnikov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zenit vs Rubin Kazan Predicted XI

FC Rubin Kazan @fcrk_en



Watch the full version on Rubin TV‘s YouTube channel



Throughout the training camp, we filmed this mini-movie for you to tell in detail about all the nuances of preparing the team for the resumption of the seasonWatch the full version on Rubin TV‘s YouTube channel Throughout the training camp, we filmed this mini-movie for you to tell in detail about all the nuances of preparing the team for the resumption of the season 🔜⏳Watch the full version on Rubin TV‘s YouTube channel https://t.co/hdtVl3aRWV

Zenit Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniil Odoevskiy; Douglas Santos, Dmitri Chistyakov, Wilmar Barrios, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Danil Krugovoy, Wendel, Claudinho; Yuri Alberto, Malcom, Artem Dzyuba

Rubin Kazan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yuri Dyupin; Aleksandr Zuev, Filip Uremovic, Montassar Talbi, Georgi Zotov; Soltmurad Bakaev, Oliver Abildgaard; Konstantin Kuchaev, Aleksandr Lomovitski, Anders Dreyer; Vitali Lisakovich

Zenit vs Rubin Kazan Prediction

It's hard to see Zenit losing this game given the difference in quality and form between the two sides.

We predict Zenit will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Zenit 3-1 Rubin Kazan

