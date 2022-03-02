Zenit vs Ufa prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22 

Zenit St. Petersburg will host FC Ufa on Sunday with three points on the line in the Russian Premier League.

The home side come into game on the back of a 3-2 victory over Rubin Kazan last Monday. Yuri Alberto, Aleksei Sutormin and Ivan Sergeyev scored second-half goals to help Zenit pick up all three points.

The visitors come into this game on the back of yet another defeat, this time to Akhmat Grozny. Ufa are now on a three-match losing streak heading into this fixture.

Zenit vs Ufa Head-to-Head

Overall, the two teams have squared off against each other on 16 occasions across competitions. Five matches have ended in stalemates, while Ufa were victorious on just one occasion. Interestingly, two out of the five draws have come in their two most recent fixtures.

Ufa, however, are still without a win in six league games and are in desperate need of a turnaround to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

Zenit form guide (in RPL): W-D-D-W-W

UFA form guide (in RPL): L-L-L-D-D

Zenit vs Ufa Team News

Zenit

Malcom and Magomed Ozdoev are both unavailable for selection.

Daler Kuzyayev is doubtful for this fixture after picking up a niggle against Kazan.

Injuries: Malcom, Magomed Ozdoev

Doubtful: Daler Kuzyayev

Ufa

The hosts have Jemal Tabidze ruled out with a long-term ACL injury. Bojan Jokic will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Injury: Jemal Tabidze

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Bojan Jokic

Zenit vs Ufa Predicted XI

Zenit Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov (GK); Douglas Santos, Danil Krugovoy, Dejan Lovren, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Wendel, Kirill Kravtsov, Wilmar Barrios, Andrey Mostovoy; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dyzuba

Ufa Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Belenov (GK); Erving Botaka, Yury Zhuravlev, Konstantin Pliev; Cacintura dos Santos, Vladislav Kamilov, Oleg Ivanov, Moritz Bauer; Filip Mrzljak, Vyacheslav Krotov, Hamid Agalarov

Zenit vs Ufa Prediction

Zenit are favorites in the game and the visitors will be keen to get back to winning ways after last weekend's defeat. Ufa are in dire need of a turnaround to escape relegation this season.

Zenit have been surprisingly open defensively this season. However, their rivals will have to dig in to get anything out of this match. We are predicting a victory for Zenit given how dominant they have been in the league so far.

Prediction: Zenit 3-1 Ufa

