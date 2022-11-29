Zhejiang Professional vs Beijing Guoan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30, 2022

Zhejiang Professional and Beijing Guoan will square off at the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center in round 28 of the Chinese Super League on Wednesday (November 30).

The Green Giants are winless in nine games against the visitors and will look to end their poor record.

Zhejiang maintained their fine run of form, as they cruised to an emphatic 6-1 victory over Hebei on Saturday. They've now won three games on the bounce and are unbeaten in their last five, claiming four wins and a draw.

With 49 points from 27 games, Zhejiang are third in the Super League, level on points with fifth-place Beijing.

Like the hosts, Beijing continue to stake their claim for a place in the AFC Champions League, claiming a 2-1 victory over Shanghai Shenhua.

Before that, they were dumped out of the Chinese FA Cup courtesy of a penalty shootout defeat against Jingchuan Wenhui on November 21 before winning 2-1 against Guangzhou City four days later.

Beijing are unbeaten in their last six away games, claiming five wins and a draw since a 5-1 loss to Wuhan Three Towns in August.

Zhejiang Professional vs Beijing Guoan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 19 meetings, Beijing have a superior record in the fixture.

Zhejiang have picked up six wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Beijing are unbeaten in nine games against Zhejian, claiming six wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in June 2013.

Zhejiang are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions, claiming three wins and a draw.

Beijing have been in superb form away from home, picking up an impressive five wins and a draw in their last six outings since August.

Zhejiang Professional vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

While Zhejiang will set out to pick up a fourth win on the spin for the first time since January, they face a spirited Beijing side who have been rock-solid away from home. Both teams are evenly matched on paper, so the spoils could be shared.

Prediction: Zhejiang Professional 2-2 Beijing Guoan

Zhejiang Professional vs Beijing Guoan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last ten meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

