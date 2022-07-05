Zhejiang Professional vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Zhejiang Professional will entertain Dalian Pro at Hangzhou Dragon Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday.

Zhejiang Professional head into matchday nine on the back of a disastrous home defeat to Henan Jianye. The Green Giants have struggled to boost their campaign. They sit in the 13th spot with nine points after eight rounds of matches. Dalian Pro's challenge comes at a time when home fans are demanding answers. Zhejiang are obliged to provide a response. Another home loss would be intolerable.

Dalian Pro are not going through the form of their life. They have won just once in their last five games. Last season, the Blue Hawks narrowly escaped relegation, finishing near the bottom. However, they currently hold a respectable place in the standings in 11th spot. Manager Xie Hui says they hope to finish in the top five or, at worst, in the top 10. The trip to Hangzhou comes as a fresh test of their motivation.

In the reverse fixture played on June 16, both teams canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate. Bragging rights will also come into play on Wednesday.

Zhejiang Professional vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

Four of their last five clashes ended in a 1-1 draw, while Zhejiang won the other 1-0 in an away fixture for the winners.

Zhejiang Professional form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D

Dalian Pro form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Zhejiang Professional vs Dalian Pro Team News

Zhejiang Professional

Goalkeeper Chao Gu has been sidelined with a fractured finger. Centre-back Lucas Possignolo is recovering from a knee injury while winger Matheus is out of action due to illness.

Injury: Chao Gu, Lucas Possignolo

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Matheus.

Dalian Pro

Liangming Lin says he hopes to take his tally to four goals during the meeting against Zhejiang Professional. He happens to be the top scorer for the home team. However, the visitors will be coming to town with Franko Andrijasevic, who boasts four goals already.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zhejiang Professional vs Dalian Pro Predicted Xls

Zhejiang Professional (4-4-2): Bo Zhao (GK), Yue Xin, Sun Zhengao, Leung Nok Hang, Gao Tianyu, Franko Andrijasevic, Zhang Jiaqi, Yao Junsheng, Cheng Jin, Donovan Ewolo, Nyasha Mushekwi

Dalian Pro (3-4-3): Jinshuai Wang (GK), Yanfeng Dong, Jiahui Huang, Xianjun Wang, Ting Zhu, Yu Fei, Lu Peng, Guowen Sun, Xiangchuang Yan, Liangming Lin, Yin Shang

Zhejiang Professional vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Both teams have met countless times, with most of the results turning out to be stalemates. Both sides have lost or won at home on several occasions. Predicting the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting is a difficult task. However, the match could be decided by small factors such as individual errors and cards, as has been the case in the past.

Zhejiang could have an edge due to their motivation to avoid another home defeat in a row.

Prediction: Zhejiang Professional 1-0 Dalian Pro

