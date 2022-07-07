Zhejiang Professional vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Zhejiang will host bottom-placed Guangzhou City in Chinese Super League action on Sunday.

The hosts sit in the bottom half of the table and come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Henan Jianye.

The visitors are yet to open their account this season after losing their opening eight games. They have already conceded 18 goals so far.

Zhejiang Professional vs Guangzhou City Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off against each other on 20 occasions, with most of the clashes being played in the second division. Zhejiang have a slight edge in the fixture with eight wins compared to the visitors' six, with the remaining six encounters ending in stalemates.

The last time they met each other, the fixture ended in a 2-2 draw.

However, Guangzhou's last victory in this tie came six seasons ago in the 2015 Chinese second division.

Zhejiang Professional form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Guangzhou City form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Zhejiang Professional vs Guangzhou City Team News

Zhejiang Professional

Goalkeeper Chao Gu has been sidelined with a fractured finger. Centre-back Lucas Possignolo is recovering from a knee injury while winger Matheus is out of action due to illness.

Injury: Chao Gu, Lucas Possignolo

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Matheus.

Guangzhou City

The visitors will miss the services of midfielder Yu Fei for this game, after he was ruled out due to an ankle injury in their last game.

Injured: Yu Fei

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Zhejiang Professional vs Guangzhou City Predicted Xls

Zhejiang Professional (4-4-2): Bo Zhao (GK), Yue Xin, Sun Zhengao, Leung Nok Hang, Gao Tianyu, Franko Andrijasevic, Zhang Jiaqi, Yao Junsheng, Cheng Jin, Donovan Ewolo, Nyasha Mushekw

Guangzhou City (4-4-2): Han Jiaqi (GK), Jown Cardona, Fan Yunlong, Jiang Jihong, Zhang Jinliang, Fu Yuncheng, Chun Lok Tan, Peng Wang, Yongjia Li, Huang Zhengyu, Li Tixiang

Zhejiang Professional vs Guangzhou City Prediction

The hosts have an edge in this fixture given the visitors' tumultuous run of form.

Guangzhou will be desperate for their first win of the season and will have to be at their best to get anything out of this game.

Apart from the current form, Zhejiang also boast a superior and a more experienced line-up compared to Guangzhou. They will definitely fancy their chances in the fixture.

A win for the hosts is on the cards.

Prediction: Zhejiang Professional 3-1 Guangzhou City

