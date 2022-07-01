Zhejiang Professional vs Henan Jianye prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Chinese Super League returns to action this weekend as the high-flying Henan Jianye take on Zhejiang International on Sunday.
The visitors sit pretty in fourth in the table and are two points off the summit. They come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Shandong Luneng.
The hosts are gaining some momentum in the division after picking up back-to-back wins over Guangzhou and Shandong.
Zhejiang Professional vs Henan Jianye Head-to-Head
The two teams have met each other on 17 occasions across competitions.
Henan have the edge in recent encounters against their rivals, winning six of their 10 most recent games. The last time they played each other, Henan demolished Zhejiang International 3-1.
Henan Jianye form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W.
Zhejiang International form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L
Zhejiang International vs Henan Jianye Team News
Henan Jianye
Gu Cao will be out of action this weekend, as he's still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in April.
Injured: Gu Cao
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None.
Unavailable: None.
Zhejiang International
Goalkeeper Chao Gu fractured his finger in late March. He has already missed two matches. No date has been given for his return to competitive action.
Injury: Chao Gu.
Doubtful: None.
Suspension: None.
Unavailable: None.
Zhejiang International vs Henan Jianye Predicted XIs
Zhejiang (4-1-4-1): BO Zhao (GK), Lucas, Leung Nok Hang, Gao Tianyu, Yue Xin, Zhang Jiaqi, Matheus, Gu Bin, Franko Andrijasevic, Cheng Jin, Nyasha Mushekwi
Henan Jianye Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guoming Wang; Yihao Zhong, Shuai Yang, Toni Sunjic, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz; Xingyu Ma, Shangyaun Wang; Dong Han, Adrian Mierzejewski, Fernando Karanga; Henrique Dourado
Zhejiang International vs Henan Jianye Prediction
The visitors will look to get back to winning ways and stay in touch with the pace-setters of the division. The defeat to Shandong was their first of the season and with Zhejiang being their next opponent, they have a perfect opportunity to get back in form.
The hosts are toiling in mid-table at this point of time. They are yet to show signs of consistency to break into the upper echelons of the division. Henan will visit as a formidable opponent in Sunday's clash and will have to be at their best to glean any positives out of this game.
We expect the visitors to get a victory in this fixture.
Prediction: Zhejiang 1-3 Henan Jianye