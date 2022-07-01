Zhejiang Professional vs Henan Jianye prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Chinese Super League returns to action this weekend as the high-flying Henan Jianye take on Zhejiang International on Sunday.

The visitors sit pretty in fourth in the table and are two points off the summit. They come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Shandong Luneng.

The hosts are gaining some momentum in the division after picking up back-to-back wins over Guangzhou and Shandong.

Super Liga China ⚽️🇨🇳 @CSLfutbol Tras cuatro jornadas disputadas en la Superliga China 2022, triple empate en la cabeza.



Wuhan Three Towns (recién ascendido), Henan Songshan Longmen y Shangai Shenhua suman 𝟭𝟬 puntos. Tras cuatro jornadas disputadas en la Superliga China 2022, triple empate en la cabeza.Wuhan Three Towns (recién ascendido), Henan Songshan Longmen y Shangai Shenhua suman 𝟭𝟬 puntos. 🇨🇳 Tras cuatro jornadas disputadas en la Superliga China 2022, triple empate en la cabeza. Wuhan Three Towns (recién ascendido), Henan Songshan Longmen y Shangai Shenhua suman 𝟭𝟬 puntos. https://t.co/2jMlwmn1z5

Zhejiang Professional vs Henan Jianye Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other on 17 occasions across competitions.

Henan have the edge in recent encounters against their rivals, winning six of their 10 most recent games. The last time they played each other, Henan demolished Zhejiang International 3-1.

Henan Jianye form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W.

Zhejiang International form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Super Liga China ⚽️🇨🇳 @CSLfutbol El Shandong Taishan arranca la Superliga China ganando 1-0 (Jadson 75') al Zhejiang FC.



Con el mismo resultado el Shanghai Shenhua (Zhu Chenjie (PG) 55') al Guangzhou FC.



El Wuhan Three Towns debuta en la CSL goleando 0-4 al Hebei FC. El Shandong Taishan arranca la Superliga China ganando 1-0 (Jadson 75') al Zhejiang FC.Con el mismo resultado el Shanghai Shenhua (Zhu Chenjie (PG) 55') al Guangzhou FC.El Wuhan Three Towns debuta en la CSL goleando 0-4 al Hebei FC. 🇨🇳🏆 El Shandong Taishan arranca la Superliga China ganando 1-0 (Jadson 75') al Zhejiang FC. Con el mismo resultado el Shanghai Shenhua (Zhu Chenjie (PG) 55') al Guangzhou FC. El Wuhan Three Towns debuta en la CSL goleando 0-4 al Hebei FC. https://t.co/7Pz2WOYOtK

Zhejiang International vs Henan Jianye Team News

Henan Jianye

Gu Cao will be out of action this weekend, as he's still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in April.

Injured: Gu Cao

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zhejiang International

Goalkeeper Chao Gu fractured his finger in late March. He has already missed two matches. No date has been given for his return to competitive action.

Injury: Chao Gu.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zhejiang International vs Henan Jianye Predicted XIs

Zhejiang (4-1-4-1): BO Zhao (GK), Lucas, Leung Nok Hang, Gao Tianyu, Yue Xin, Zhang Jiaqi, Matheus, Gu Bin, Franko Andrijasevic, Cheng Jin, Nyasha Mushekwi

Henan Jianye Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guoming Wang; Yihao Zhong, Shuai Yang, Toni Sunjic, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz; Xingyu Ma, Shangyaun Wang; Dong Han, Adrian Mierzejewski, Fernando Karanga; Henrique Dourado

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Zhejiang International vs Henan Jianye Prediction

The visitors will look to get back to winning ways and stay in touch with the pace-setters of the division. The defeat to Shandong was their first of the season and with Zhejiang being their next opponent, they have a perfect opportunity to get back in form.

The hosts are toiling in mid-table at this point of time. They are yet to show signs of consistency to break into the upper echelons of the division. Henan will visit as a formidable opponent in Sunday's clash and will have to be at their best to glean any positives out of this game.

We expect the visitors to get a victory in this fixture.

Prediction: Zhejiang 1-3 Henan Jianye

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far