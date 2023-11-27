Zhejiang vs Buriram United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Zhejiang will welcome Buriram United to the Huizhou Olympic Stadium for an AFC Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The home side have not been in action since falling to a 4-1 defeat away to Japanese outfit Kofu in the Champions League before the international break. Peter Utaka, Getulio, Masahiro Sekiguchi and Yoshiki Torikai all found the back of the net to inspire the rout while Leonardo scored a consolation strike for the visitors.

Buriram United, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw at home to Ratchaburi in the Thai League last Friday. They will turn their focus back to the continent, where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 away victory over Melbourne City. Goran Causic scored the match-winner from the spot in the 86th minute.

The win saw them climb to six points and they occupy third spot in Group H. Zhejiang Professional are bottom of the standings with three points to show for their efforts in four games.

Zhejiang vs Buriram United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Buriram United claimed a 4-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of Zhejiang's last six games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Buriram's last five competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Buriram United's last five games in all competitions have witnessed a goalless draw at halftime.

Seven of Zhejiang's last nine games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Zhejiang vs Buriram United Prediction

The close standing in Group H means that Zhejiang still have a shot at qualification for the knockout rounds despite having garnered just three points after four games. Jordi Vinyals' side have to win this game to remain in the conversation, as a defeat would see them eliminated from the continent.

Buriram United, for their part, have a stronger shot at finishing top of the group and a win here would see them move into the top two. It could also move them to the top of the standings if Kofu and Melbourne City play out a draw.

Zhejiang have a contrasting style to their visitors as their games tend to be more expansive compared to Buriram's compact approach. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Zhejiang 1-1 Buriram United

Zhejiang vs Buriram United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals