Zhejiang vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2023

Zhejiang will welcome Melbourne City to the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered a 4-1 away defeat in their campaign opener last month to Buriram United. Léo Souza scored a consolation goal for them in the campaign opener from the penalty spot in added time of the first half.

Melbourne City were held to a goalless draw at home by Ventforet Kofu in their campaign opener and will look to score the first goal of the campaign on Wednesday.

Zhejang have bounced back well from their defeat in the campaign opener, recording back-to-back wins with an aggregate score of 8-0 in their two Chinese Super League games.

The visitors, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 loss to Sydney FC in the semi-finals of the Australia Cup last month. As the A-League 2023-24 campaign is set to get underway later this month, they will travel to China with 10 days' worth of rest.

Zhejiang vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. This will be the hosts' first meeting against an Australian team. This will also be the first meeting against a Chinese team for Melbourne in a competitive match.

Zhejiang have just two wins in the AFC Champions League, including qualifiers, with both coming at home.

The visitors appeared for the first time in the Champions League last season. They were unbeaten in the six group-stage games but failed to make it to the knockout round.

Melbourne City have kept clean sheets in their last three games in the competition.

The hosts have scored just three goals in their last seven games in the Champions League.

Zhejiang vs Melbourne City Prediction

The hosts are playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2011 and, after suffering a defeat in their campaign opener, they'll look to return to winning ways at home.

They are unbeaten at home in the Champions League, keeping three clean sheets in four games. This season, they have won their three home games, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well. They have a relatively healthy squad for the match and should be able to field a strong starting XI.

City head into the match on a two-game winless run. They remain without the services of Andrew Nabbout, who is a long-term absentee, while Mathew Leckie will also not travel to China on account of a knee injury.

The visitors have drawn two of their three away games thus far and, considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Zhejiang 1-1 Melbourne City

Zhejiang vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Nyasha Mushekwi to score or assist any time - Yes