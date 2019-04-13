×
Real Madrid News: ‘Zidane has more power than ever before,’ says former Madrid coach

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
56   //    13 Apr 2019, 20:56 IST

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What’s the story?

Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello has claimed that Zinedine Zidane has more power than he ever had before, following his arrival at Madrid for his second stint as manager.

In case you didn’t know…

Zinedine Zidane left his post after the conclusion of last season as he thought that he could no longer win with the team that he had at his disposal. However, 10 months later, he was brought back precisely because the Galacticos couldn’t win anything.

The heart of the matter

Now, former Madrid boss Fabio Capello has expressed his shock at seeing Zidane come back to the Bernabeu as the manager. He also added that the Frenchman has more power than he did during his first stint since it was Florentino Perez who requested him to come back and join the Merengues once again as the manager.

"[Zidane's return] has surprised me a lot to say the truth," he added.

"I think that now he has more power than before because when he joined the club for the first time it was Florentino Perez who put him on the job and now it was [Perez] who asked him to go back.”

Capello also believes that Zidane is aware of the players that the Galacticos need.

"Zidane is the one who knows about the transfers, as there are three good players they can sign and they know who those players are."

What’s next?

The Galacticos have nothing to play for apart from a second-place finish as Barcelona have virtually won the league. As a result, the focus is on the summer where Real Madrid are expected to make signings and get the team to a level where it could compete for titles.

A lot of players have been linked with the club and Zidane will need to sort everything out in the summer window.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Fabio Capello Zinedine Zidane
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
