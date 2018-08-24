Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Zidane keen on Manchester United job

fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
2.04K   //    24 Aug 2018, 16:28 IST

Real Madrid Press Conference
Real Madrid Press Conference



What's the story?

Daily Mail reports that Zinedine Zidane has told close friends that he is the leading candidate to be Manchester United manager if Jose Mourinho is sacked this season.

In case you didn't know...

Jose Mourinho has come under intense pressure after his team failed to win against Brighton and Hove Albion in their second Premier League match. Manchester United lost 3 goals to 2 against Brighton in what many saw was an indication that Mourinho had still not revamped the side he took over from Louis Van Gaal. The disappointing performance has fuelled increasing demands from supporters that Mourinho should be sacked by the club. Mourinho's plight has not been helped by his reported greasy relationship with Ed Woodward, the CEO of the club and one of his greatest supporters in the club hierarchy.

The heart of the matter

With mounting pressure, Mourinho is not thought to survive this season as Manchester United boss, and many have speculated that Zidane is a top candidate to replace him. According to Daily Mail, Zidane thinks so and is keen on taking the job if Mourinho is sacked. The Frenchman has proved himself a capable manager after his impressive stunt at Real Madrid. At Real Madrid, he managed a side that won the UEFA Champions League three consecutive times. He also won the UEFA Super Cup twice and the FIFA Club World cup twice. He won the domestic league and domestic cup with the team. His accomplishments alone are just enough to show he is the right man for the job.

Though it is not clear if Manchester United will sack Jose Mourinho in the immediate future considering that he has a contract with them till 2020, and the club would have to pay a massive compensation fee to him if he is sacked, Zidane still remains a favorite replacement many fans would love to see at Old Trafford if Mourinho leaves.

What's next?

Though it is not clear if Manchester United will sack Jose Mourinho in the immediate future considering that he has a contract with them till 2020, and the club would have to pay a massive compensation fee to him if he is sacked, Zidane still remains a favorite replacement many fans would love to see at Old Trafford if Mourinho leaves.T

fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
