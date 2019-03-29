×
'Zidane's return is like winning a title', says Los Blancos star

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
68   //    29 Mar 2019, 12:08 IST

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid defender Álvaro Odriozola has expressed his delight at Zinedine Zidane's return to the club as manager, stating that his re-appointment is practically like winning a title.

In case you didn't know...

The Frenchman departed the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, leaving Real Madrid in a fix as the club attempted to replace the three-time Champions League winning manager and their all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who also left the European champions that summer.

Julen Lopetegui initially replaced Zidane but was sacked months later after being unable to bring about results that were acceptable to the Spanish giants. Santiago Solari took charge of the disillusioned team in the hopes of salvaging the damage that had been done at the start of the campaign only to be met with more defeat.

It took an exit from the Copa del Rey and the Champions League for the club to realise they had to make a change quickly. Days later, the club announced the re-appointment of Zidane.

The heart of the matter

Odriozola has stated that he is delighted to see Zidane back in the managerial seat stating that his return has brought about a renewed hope among players and fans.

Speaking in an interview, the defender said, "When Zidane is your trainer, you go in with certain preconceptions. As I have said, I have always admired him. It was beautiful watching him play."

"As a coach what I love is his closeness with the players. I think right now, when pretty much everything in the world of football has been already invented, that is the most important thing a coach can contribute. With that closeness he managed to keep everybody motivated."

"Zizou always tells the truth. I appreciate that honesty a lot. For the fans his return has renewed hope. His return is practically like winning a title. We are very happy."

What's next?

Real Madrid returns to action on Sunday night when they will meet Huesca in La Liga.


