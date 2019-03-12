×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Zidane's vision is unparalleled' Twitter hails the appointment of the new Real Madrid manager

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
News
460   //    12 Mar 2019, 09:08 IST

Zidane has completed a sensational return to the Los Blancos
Zidane has completed a sensational return to the Los Blancos

Real Madrid have announced Zinedine Zidane as the new Real Madrid manager. The French legend has completed a sensational comeback to the Los Blancos after resigning from the spot this season only.

This news comes after Real Madrid's 4-1 against Valladolid yesterday which is bemusing to say the least. Also, Santiago Solari was given a three-year-contract recently and now he doesn't have the job.

Real Madrid have been eliminated from the Copa Del Ray and the Champions League in the space of a week and that defeat against Ajax in Europe came as a real dampener for the Los Blancos faithful. Also, Barcelona managed to beat Real Madrid over the two legs of the Copa Del Ray semifinal. The Blaugrana also managed to beat Madrid two times at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

After the loss to Ajax, many speculated the departure of Solari, but nobody would have thought that Zidane would come back to Real Madrid. Also, Florentino Perez was also scrutinized for not replacing their star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

Perez might have just pulled the rabbit out of the hat with this astonishing announcement. Zidane won the Champions League three consecutive years with the Los Blancos and won the La Liga title once. Considering Real Madrid are out Champions League and still have a mountain to climb in the La Liga, it would highly unlikely that Zidane would win any trophy this season.

The sacking of Santiago Solari meant that Real Madrid now have sacked two managers in the space of 9 months which goes onto show the instability at Real Madrid at the moment.

Perez would clearly hope that this time the manager problem is sorted for good and that his golden man can bring back the glory days to Real Madrid.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the Real Madrid manager.


Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Zinedine Zidane La Liga News
Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
Real Madrid reappoint Zinedine Zidane as their manager until 2022 - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to reports that Zinedine Zidane will be announced Real Madrid manager tomorrow
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid reappoint Zinedine Zidane as their manager
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to reports that Jose Mourinho is set to take over Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 quickest Real Madrid managers to win a trophy at the club
RELATED STORY
5 things Real Madrid must do to rise to the top once more
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid must not hire Jose Mourinho as their next manager
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Zidane wanted Ronaldo to stay, claims former Real Madrid President
RELATED STORY
3 managers Real Madrid could sign to replace Santiago Solari
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid should consider more options for permanent manager aside the reported front-runners
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
16 Mar REA LEV 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Levante
16 Mar HUE DEP 05:30 PM Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés
16 Mar REA CEL 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
16 Mar ATH ATL 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
17 Mar LEG GIR 01:15 AM Leganés vs Girona
17 Mar EIB REA 04:30 PM Eibar vs Real Valladolid
17 Mar ESP SEV 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
17 Mar VAL GET 11:00 PM Valencia vs Getafe
17 Mar VIL RAY 11:00 PM Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano
18 Mar REA BAR 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us