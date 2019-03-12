'Zidane's vision is unparalleled' Twitter hails the appointment of the new Real Madrid manager

Zidane has completed a sensational return to the Los Blancos

Real Madrid have announced Zinedine Zidane as the new Real Madrid manager. The French legend has completed a sensational comeback to the Los Blancos after resigning from the spot this season only.

This news comes after Real Madrid's 4-1 against Valladolid yesterday which is bemusing to say the least. Also, Santiago Solari was given a three-year-contract recently and now he doesn't have the job.

Real Madrid have been eliminated from the Copa Del Ray and the Champions League in the space of a week and that defeat against Ajax in Europe came as a real dampener for the Los Blancos faithful. Also, Barcelona managed to beat Real Madrid over the two legs of the Copa Del Ray semifinal. The Blaugrana also managed to beat Madrid two times at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

After the loss to Ajax, many speculated the departure of Solari, but nobody would have thought that Zidane would come back to Real Madrid. Also, Florentino Perez was also scrutinized for not replacing their star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

Perez might have just pulled the rabbit out of the hat with this astonishing announcement. Zidane won the Champions League three consecutive years with the Los Blancos and won the La Liga title once. Considering Real Madrid are out Champions League and still have a mountain to climb in the La Liga, it would highly unlikely that Zidane would win any trophy this season.

The sacking of Santiago Solari meant that Real Madrid now have sacked two managers in the space of 9 months which goes onto show the instability at Real Madrid at the moment.

Perez would clearly hope that this time the manager problem is sorted for good and that his golden man can bring back the glory days to Real Madrid.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the Real Madrid manager.

Zinedine Zidane is the new Real Madrid manager. Official. ⚪️✔️ #RealMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2019

Oh snap! Zidane has pretty much played everything perfectly. https://t.co/uxx5tEJ6T8 — Doc (@Doc_Joshi) March 11, 2019

📝 DEAL DONE: Real Madrid have sacked Santiago Solari and replaced him with Zinedine Zidane. Zidane's contract runs until June 2022. (Source: @realmadrid) pic.twitter.com/W9lXiePdT8 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 11, 2019

Live footage of Zinedine Zidane entering the dressing room after returning as Real Madrid manager pic.twitter.com/HxeKoLlzVm — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 11, 2019

Zidane's vision for the game is still unparalleled.



He left Real Madrid as a hero and comes back as a savior.



GOAT status confirmed. — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) March 11, 2019

The conditions Zidane had before accepting a return to #RealMadrid:



1) Total control over the team

2) Sell the players he does not want (Bale)

3) More respect for Marcelo and Navas

4) Neymar will not be bought

5) James doesn’t return

6) Sign Hazard n Mbappé

7) Isco must stay pic.twitter.com/ULaJ1nud4g — Madridista (@iamAbdullah342) March 11, 2019

