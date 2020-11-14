Zimbabwe vs Algeria prediction, preview, and team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Zimbabwe will be hoping for revenge against Algeria for their midweek loss when the sides meet again on Monday in the second leg of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the National Sports stadium in Harare.

The Dessert Foxes drew first blood in Algiers with a 3-1 victory. Baghdad Bounedjah, Sofiane Feghouli, and Riyad Mahrez were all on target before Tinotenda Kadewere pulled one back for the visitors.

The victory maintained the reigning African champions' 100% record, having claimed nine points out of nine, while Zdravko Logarušić's side are second in Group H with four points.

Zimbabwe will be aiming to bounce back on home soil as another loss would give the other teams in the group, Bostwana and Zambia, a chance to close the gap on them.

Zimbabwe vs Algeria Head-To-Head

Thursday's clash was the seventh between these sides, and Algeria extended their head-to-head record to three wins compared to Zimbabwe's one.

They last met in Harare back in June 2004 in a World Cup qualifier, and the match ended 1-1, with Abdelmalek Cherrad scoring for the visitors early on before Slimane Raho's own goal secured a point for the Warriors.

Zimbabwe Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Algeria Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-L

Zimbabwe vs Algeria Team News

Zimbabwe goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze twisted his ankle in the last match and has been replaced by Petros Mhari, while Alec Mudimu and captain Knowledge Musona both picked up a yellow in the last match.

Prince Dube, the 23-year-old striker, who's scored six times from 10 appearances for the side, didn't come off the bench on Thursday, but may find some game time in the upcoming match.

Team News

Elvis Chipezeze will be replaced by @FCPlatinum 's Petros Mhari in the Monday game vs Algeria.

The Warrior twisted his knee in the first half of our 1-3 loss to Algeria and was replaced at half time by Talbert Shumba.

Chipezeze's knee will be scanned today

Injured: Elvis Chipezeze

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Algeria is likely to field the same line-up which cut a swathe through Zimbabwe just two days ago, as manager Djamel Belmadi had no new injuries and his side are firing on all cylinders.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Zimbabwe vs Algeria Predicted XI

Zimbabwe (4-3-3): Petros Mhari; Tendayi Darikwa, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga; Marvelous Nakamba, Jordan Zemura, Ovidy Karuru; Khama Billiat, Tinotenda Kadewere, Knowledge Musona.

Algeria (4-3-3): Rais M'Bolhi; Reda Halaimia, Mehdi Tahrat, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini; Mehdi Abeid, Ismael Bennacer, Sofiane Feghouli; Riyad Mahrez, Baghdad Bounedjah, Yacine Brahimi.

Zimbabwe vs Algeria Prediction

The luxury of home comforts might bolster Zimbabwe ahead of the clash with their North African opponents.

However, Algeria are a strong team bursting with talent and experience, as Zimbabwe learned in midweek. The African champions should navigate towards another victory in this away game.

Prediction: Zimbabwe 1-2 Algeria