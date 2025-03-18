Zimbabwe vs Benin Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th March 2025

Zimbabwe meet Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in neutral South Africa on Thursday for a clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking for their first win of the campaign. It hasn't been a good run for the Warriors so far, as they've failed to win any of their four matches in Group C.

Following a pair of draws to Rwanda and Nigeria, Zimbabwe slumped to defeats against Lesotho and South Africa, leaving them with only two points and at the bottom of the group table in sixth.

Ranked 121st in the world, the southern African side have never qualified for the World Cup before and are running out of time to salvage a place in the finals yet again.

On the other hand, Benin are three places above them with seven points, having seen a promising run so far. They are tied with Rwanda and South Africa but trail on goal difference.

The Cheetahs crashed to a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in their opening game before a goalless stalemate with Lesotho. But back-to-back victories over Rwanda and Nigeria saw them climb up the rankings and boost their progression hopes.

Head coach Gernot Rohr has called up 25 players for this month's double-header against Zimbabwe and South Africa, including key forward Steve Mounie. Only three uncapped players - Brandon Agounon, Samadou Attidjikou and Candas Fiogbé - are in the squad.

Zimbabwe vs Benin Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this is the first official encounter between the sides in history.

Benin are ranked 94th in the world while Zimbabwe are 27 places below them.

The Cheetahs are winless in their last five official games, but have drawn their most recent three.

Zimbabwe have won just twice in their last seven games, both coming against Namibia in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Zimbabwe vs Benin Prediction

The sides come into the fixture on the back of a contrasting trajectory in the qualifiers, with the home side losing their last two and the visitors winning their recent two.

Since this is the first meeting between them, it is difficult to predict the outcome. The Cheetahs boast a solid defense which should help them edge out their rivals.

Prediction: Zimbabwe 1-2 Benin

Zimbabwe vs Benin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benin to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

