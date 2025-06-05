Zimbabwe vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso return to action on Friday when they square off in a friendly at the Stade El Bachir. The Stallions head into the weekend fresh off the back of a 2-0 defeat against Tunisia and will be looking to bounce back here.

Ad

Zimbabwe kicked off their 2025 COSAFA Cup campaign on Wednesday when they played out a goalless draw with Mauritius in the Group A opener.

Before that, Michael Nees’ men were involved in consecutive stalemates against Benin and Nigeria respectively in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers back in March.

Zimbabwe have endured a hugely underwhelming campaign in the World Cup qualifiers, where they sit rock-bottom in Group C, having picked up just four points from their six matches so far.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso fell to a 2-0 defeat against Tunisia in Monday’s friendly clash courtesy of goals from Hazem Mastouri and a first-half own goal from Edmond Tapsoba.

Before that, Brama Traore’s men were on a run of three consecutive victories, including back-to-back wins over Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

Burkina Faso, who are currently 64th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, sit fifth in Group A of the qualifiers with just six points from their six games, five points off the playoff spot.

Ad

Zimbabwe vs Burkina Faso Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Zimbabwe hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up two wins from the previous four meetings between the two teams.

Burkina Faso have managed one win in that time, which came in January 2021, when they edged out Nees’ men 3-1 in the Africa Nations Championship, while the spoils have been shared once.

Burkina Faso have failed to win four of their last six friendly matches, losing three and claiming one draw since March 2024.

Zimbabwe are unbeaten in eight of their most recent nine games across all competitions, picking up two wins and six draws since September 2024.

Ad

Zimbabwe vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Zimbabwe have shown their mettle in recent outings and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

However, Zimbabwe have named a more experienced squad on paper and we are backing them to come away with the win, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Zimbabwe 1-2 Burkina Faso

Zimbabwe vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burkina Faso to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Zimbabwe’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of Zimbabwe’s last seven outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More