Zimbabwe vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso return to action on Friday when they square off in a friendly at the Stade El Bachir. The Stallions head into the weekend fresh off the back of a 2-0 defeat against Tunisia and will be looking to bounce back here.
Zimbabwe kicked off their 2025 COSAFA Cup campaign on Wednesday when they played out a goalless draw with Mauritius in the Group A opener.
Before that, Michael Nees’ men were involved in consecutive stalemates against Benin and Nigeria respectively in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers back in March.
Zimbabwe have endured a hugely underwhelming campaign in the World Cup qualifiers, where they sit rock-bottom in Group C, having picked up just four points from their six matches so far.
Meanwhile, Burkina Faso fell to a 2-0 defeat against Tunisia in Monday’s friendly clash courtesy of goals from Hazem Mastouri and a first-half own goal from Edmond Tapsoba.
Before that, Brama Traore’s men were on a run of three consecutive victories, including back-to-back wins over Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.
Burkina Faso, who are currently 64th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, sit fifth in Group A of the qualifiers with just six points from their six games, five points off the playoff spot.
Zimbabwe vs Burkina Faso Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Zimbabwe hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up two wins from the previous four meetings between the two teams.
- Burkina Faso have managed one win in that time, which came in January 2021, when they edged out Nees’ men 3-1 in the Africa Nations Championship, while the spoils have been shared once.
- Burkina Faso have failed to win four of their last six friendly matches, losing three and claiming one draw since March 2024.
- Zimbabwe are unbeaten in eight of their most recent nine games across all competitions, picking up two wins and six draws since September 2024.
Zimbabwe vs Burkina Faso Prediction
Zimbabwe have shown their mettle in recent outings and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.
However, Zimbabwe have named a more experienced squad on paper and we are backing them to come away with the win, albeit by the odd goal.
Prediction: Zimbabwe 1-2 Burkina Faso
Zimbabwe vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Burkina Faso to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Zimbabwe’s last six games)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of Zimbabwe’s last seven outings)