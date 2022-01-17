Zimbabwe vs Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Guinea lock horns with Zimbabwe in Group B of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

The National Elephants are currently top of the group table, while the Warriors are rooted to the bottom of the pile after losing their opening two games.

Zimbabwe were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Malawi.

They have lost their opening two games of the tournament, conceding three goals and scoring once.

Zimbabwe have now failed to taste victory in any of their last 13 games in all competitions, losing nine and managing two draws.

Meanwhile, Guinea were denied a second straight group win last time out when they were held to a goalless draw by Senegal.

This followed an opening-day 1-0 win over Malawi last Monday courtesy of Issiaga Sylla’s first-half strike.

Guinea currently sit at the top of the group, level on points with second-placed Senegal.

Zimbabwe vs Guinea Head-To-Head

Guinea boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from their last 11 encounters. Zimbabwe have managed just two wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

Zimbabwe Form Guide: L-L-D-L-L

Guinea Form Guide: D-L-W-W-D

Zimbabwe vs Guinea Team News

Zimbabwe

Ishmael Wadi is a major doubt for Zimbabwe after the JDR Stars midfielder came off with an injury against Malawi last time out.

Injured: Ishmael Wadi

Suspended: None

Guinea

Guinea head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Zimbabwe vs Guinea Predicted XI

Zimbabwe Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Petros Mhari; Onismor Bhasera, Teenage Hadebe, Gerald Takwara, Takudzwa Chimwemwe; Kelvin Madzongwe; Knowledge Musona, Kundai Benyu, Never Tigere, Bruce Kangwa; Tinotenda Kadewere

Guinea Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Aly Keita; Mamadou Kane, Mohamed Camara, Saidou Sow, Ibrahima Conte, Issiaga Sylla; Amadou Diawara, Naby Keita, Aguibou Camara; Mohamed Bayo, Jose Kante

Zimbabwe vs Guinea Prediction

Guinea will be delighted with their performances so far at the tournament in Cameroon, as they are one win away from securing their place in the knockout stages. They face an out-of-sorts Zimbabwean side who have not won a game since March 2021.

We are backing Guinea to come away with all three points on Tuesday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe 0-1 Guinea

Edited by Peter P