Zimbabwe vs Lesotho Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th June 2024 

Zimbabwe and Lesotho clash at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, South Africa on Friday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both are looking for their first win in the campaign.

Interestingly, the sides have drawn both their qualifying games thus far and have accumulated only two points, thereby sitting outside of contention for qualifying at this stage.

Ranked 122nd in the world, Zimbabwe began their qualifiers with a 0-0 draw away to Rwanda, before a 1-1 stalemate with Nigeria on home turf.

Their winless run continued in 2024 as the Warriors failed to win either of their friendlies against Zambia and Kenya. In fact, the Southern African outfit have not won an official game since January 2022, when Zimbabwe beat Guinea 2-1 at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Trending

Meanwhile, Lesotho kept themselves active with a series of friendlies in the 2024 calendar year, but their results were mostly disappointing. The Crocodiles only won once: a 2-1 victory away to Ethiopia, out of four clashes, and they have lost twice.

In Group C of the CAF zone of World Cup qualifiers, Lesotho are in fourth position out of six teams, one point ahead of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs Lesotho Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 24 clashes between the sides in history, with Zimbabwe winning 17 times over Lesotho and losing just twice.

Lesotho's last win over Zimbabwe came in November 2017, when the Crocodiles won their friendly game 1-0.

Zimbabwe are currently four games unbeaten against Lesotho, winning thrice, although their most recent outing ended in a draw (0-0 in October 2019 at an AFCON qualifier).

Zimbabwe and Lesotho meet after almost five years.

Zimbabwe are ranked 122nd in the world, whereas Lesotho are 27 places below them, according to the latest FIFA Rankings.

Zimbabwe are winless since January 2022, whereas Lesotho have won just once in their last 10 games.

Zimbabwe vs Lesotho Prediction

Given the underwhelming form of both sides, we are likely to see Zimbabwe and Lesotho produce the same result as their last, but this time, with a few goals to entertain the fans.

Prediction: Zimbabwe 1-1 Lesotho

Zimbabwe vs Lesotho Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes