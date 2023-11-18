Zimbabwe vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

Zimbabwe and Nigeria continue their quest for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they square off at the Huye Stadium on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend fresh off the back of disappointing opening-day results and will look to pick up a morale-boosting result.

Zimbabwe were denied a dream start to their World Cup qualifiers as they were held to a goalless draw by Rwanda on Wednesday. Prior to that, Baltemar Brito’s men picked up a 2-1 victory over Guinea in January 2022 which saw their 13-game winless run come to an end.

Zimbabwe now return home where they have failed to win their last six matches, stretching back to a 3-1 win over Somalia in September 2019.

Nigeria, on the other hand, were left spitting feathers on Thursday as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Lesotho in their Group C curtain-raiser. Prior to that, the Super Eagles won three competitive games on the bounce, a run that saw them book their spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Having failed to secure their spot in Qatar last year, Nigeria will now look to get up and running in the qualifiers as they eye a first World Cup appearance since 2018.

Zimbabwe vs Nigeria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Nigeria boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Zimbabwe have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Nigeria are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since March’s 1-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau.

Brito’s men have failed to win their last six home games across all competitions, losing twice and claiming four draws since a 3-1 victory over Somalia in the World Cup qualifiers back in September 2019.

Zimbabwe vs Nigeria Prediction

Fresh off the back of a disappointing opening-day result, Zimbabwe and Nigeria will head into Sunday looking to find their feet in Group A. However, the Super Eagles boast a plethora of world-class talents across their squad and we fancy them to claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Zimbabwe 0-2 Nigeria

Zimbabwe vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Nigeria to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Nigeria have kept three clean sheets in their last four games against Zimbabwe)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the Super Eagles’ last nine matches)