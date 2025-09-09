Zimbabwe vs Rwanda Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9, 2025

Zimbabwe will welcome Rwanda to Orlando Stadium as they clash in the FIFA World Cup qualification campaign on Tuesday.
Zimbabwe suffered their third defeat on matchday seven as they lost 1-0 against Benin to confirm their exit from the race for qualification. They sit bottom of Group C with four points, thanks to four draws from their previous outings. Zimbabwe will host this match in South Africa, where they have been playing their home games so far.
The Warriors will be turning their attention to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations set to be hosted by Morocco in December. They are one of the 24 qualified teams. Zimbabwe will use the remainder of the World Cup qualifiers to fine tune themselves for the continental showpiece. They will face South Africa and Lesotho after this game against Rwanda.
Rwanda were humbled on the road by Nigeria, who beat them 1-0, in the last matchday. The visitors were unable to take their revenge after suffering an embarrassing 2-0 setback in the reverse fixture at home in Kigali. Notably, Zimbabwe and Rwanda opened the Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign in Group C with a goalless draw back in November 2023.
Rwanda, alongside Benin and Nigeria, are aiming to snatch the second spot of Group C, with South Africa already five points clear at the top. They sit fourth with eight points but could improve their chances of finishing second, if they beat Zimbabwe in this match.
Zimbabwe vs Rwanda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Zimbabwe have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last four matches against Rwanda.
- Zimbabwe have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.
- Zimbabwe have scored four goals and conceded seven in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Rwanda have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.
- Zimbabwe have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches the same as Rwanda. Form Guide: Zimbabwe – L-D-W-L-L, Rwanda – L-L-D-L-W.
Zimbabwe vs Rwanda Prediction
Zimbabwe, although no longer in a competition mode, will seek to produce a decent performance, as a prelude to their AFCON preparation.
Rwanda must overcome their misfiring trend if they want to claim full points in this meeting otherwise their campaign could be over.
Rwanda come in as the favourites based on determination.
Prediction: Zimbabwe 1-2 Rwanda
Zimbabwe vs Rwanda Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Rwanda
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Rwanda to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Zimbabwe to score - Yes