Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Zimbabwe host South Africa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Thursday as the sides kick off 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying in Africa's Group G.

The Warriors have never played in the showpiece tournament before. Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana have appeared at three World Cups, including when they hosted the tournament in 2010.

However, while their northern neighbors have at least secured their place in next year's AFCON Cup in Cameroon, Hugo Broos' men failed to punch their ticket for the continental showdown.

As a consolation though, South Africa clinched the recent COSAFA Cup, a tournament involving only southern African sides.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Head-To-Head

There have been 15 previous clashes between the sides, with Zimbabwe narrowly edging ahead with seven wins to South Africa's six.

This will be their first game since the 2013 international friendly that went Zimbabwe's way.

Coach Hugo Broos will be without Thibang Phete and Thabiso Kutumela for the @FIFAcom #WorldCupQualifiers against Zimbabwe. Both players have been isolated after testing positive for covid-19. — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 1, 2021

Zimbabwe Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-L

South Africa Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Team News

Zimbabwe

The Warriors have announced that Knox Mutizwa, Martin Mapisa and Butholezwe Ncube have left the camp after COVID-19 related issues. All three will miss their upcoming qualifiers.

Nevertheless, manager Zdravko Logarusic has named a large squad, so others in their positions will get a chance.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Knox Mutizwa, Martin Mapisa, Butholezwe Ncube

Here's the updated squad following the withdrawal of players due to covid-19 related restrictions & other issues.



All but Knox Mutizwa, Martin Mapisa & Butholezwe Ncube are already in camphttps://t.co/Ce4rXHNeJr pic.twitter.com/NIQJp15euB — Zimbabwe Football Association (@online_zifa) August 31, 2021

South Africa

Bafana Bafana have reported two positive COVID-19 cases - Thibang Phete and Thabiso Kutumela - with both players going into isolation.

Mothobi Mvala is doubtful ahead of the clash with a groin injury and will be assessed in the hours before the game.

Head coach Hugo Broos has named Ronwen Williams as their new captain while Percy Tau will be the vice-captain.

Injured: Mothobi Mvala

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Thibang Phete, Thabiso Kutumela

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Predicted XI

Zimbabwe (3-4-3): Martin Mapisa; Onismor Bhasera, Alec Mudimu, William Stima; Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Thabani Kamusoko, Tafadzwa Rusike, Ishmael Wadi; Perfect Chikwende, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Kudakwashe Mahachi.

South Africa (3-5-2): Ronwen Williams; Sydney Mobbie, Rushine De Reuck, Sibusiso Mabiliso; Sipho Mbule, Yusuf Maart, Ethan Brooks, Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena; Evidence Makgopa, Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Prediction

Zimbabwe have won their last two games against South Africa, so they'll feel confident ahead of the game.

However, Bafana have vowed to bounce back after failing to qualify for the 2022 AFCON and should produce a solid performance. We expect this match to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Zimbabwe 1-1 South Africa

