'Zinedine Zidane has rejected Real Madrid'-Former Real Madrid president makes a huge claim

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.18K // 07 Mar 2019, 13:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid Press Conference

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid president, Ramon Calderon, claims that Zinedine Zidane has already rejected the job to be Los Blancos' next manager.

In case you didn't know...

In his first coaching stint, Zinedine Zidane was hired to manage Real Madrid after they sacked Rafa Benitez three seasons ago.

The French legend went on to win three UEFA Champions League trophies consecutively and other notable accolades which includes one La Liga, one Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and numerous Club World Cup titles.

Zidane decided to leave Madrid abruptly after the end of the last season and the Bernabeu outfit have suffered since his departure. Madrid have endured one of the worst starts to the campaign under former coach Julen Lopetegui - who was brought in to replace Zidane but was sacked before mid-season after a string of poor performances.

Under the guidance of Argentine coach Santiago Solari, things have not changed much as Madrid were knocked of the Copa del Rey and Champions League within a week with crushing defeats against Barcelona and Ajax respectively.

They are left with little hope to catch up leaders Barcelona in La Liga as Los Blancos sit third in the table, 12 points behind Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

It is crystal clear that Madrid's abysmal season will not go unnoticed by club president Florentino Perez, who seems desperate for changes.

Meanwhile, former president Ramon Calderon made a huge claim regarding who will be Los Blancos' next coach if Santiago Solari gets sacked. He stated that despite Florentino Perez's best efforts to get Zidane back, the Frenchman has rejected a move back to Real Madrid.

As quoted by BBC, Calderon told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I know that this morning the president [Florentino Perez] called Zidane to ask him back, he said not now.

Advertisement

"He has left open the possibility of coming back in June.", added the former Los Blancos president.

What's next?

Real Madrid will face Real Valladolid, Celta Vigo, and Huesca in the coming weeks.

Advertisement