Report: Zinedine Zidane provides an update on his managerial return

Zidane will be returning to management soon.

What's the news?

According to the Daily Mirror, the former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has expressed his desire to return to management soon. While speaking to the TVE, he said -

"Yes, surely. Soon I will return to training because it is what I like and is what I have done all my life."

In case you didn't know...

Zinedine Zidane was the manager of Real Madrid for two years and five months. He took over the managerial position from Rafa Benitez at a time when Madrid was under severe pressure and was looking out of sorts. In his first season at Real, realistically he had only the UEFA Champions League to play for, and he managed to win that. It was the start of 8 other trophies that followed including two more UCL titles and one La Liga.

Many regard him as the best manager in the world right now with so much success in such a short career. Zidane is currently unemployed after resigning from Real Madrid but will surely like to take up a new project if anything interesting comes in the future.

The heart of the matter...

'Zidane to United' rumors is inflating every day. It's believed that the United hierarchy doesn't consider Jose Mourinho as a long-term solution to turn the fortunes around Old Trafford and will be looking for a new manager to take up the reins from Mourinho. But there is a shortage of quality managers at the moment with most of the top managers are managing at big clubs, and their availability is a big question that the United board is monitoring closely.

Zidane is the likeliest successor to Jose Mourinho with the former already having an experience of managing at the highest level in Europe, and with three Champions League title under his belt, he looks ready to take up the Old Trafford job.

Rumour Rating - 8/10

Daily Mirror often reports genuine information, and it looks like Zidane is preparing himself for a managerial stint very soon.

What's next?

It's becoming a common phenomenon these days that Zidane is linked to United. But the current United boss, Jose Mourinho should not let such rumours distract the players. There is still a long way to go in the season and United are fighting on all four fronts. So any complacency could prove to be a disaster for the campaign.