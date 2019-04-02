×
'Zinedine Zidane reminds me of Del Bosque', says Iker Casillas

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
48   //    02 Apr 2019, 15:17 IST

Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - UEFA Super Cup

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid and current Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has heaped praise on current Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane and has pin-pointed the similarities between the Frenchman and former club manager Vicente del Bosque.

In case you didn't know...

Zidane left his role as Real Madrid boss last May, after leading the side to their third successive Champions League, but made a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu last month.

Casillas, on the other hand, left the Blancos in 2015, having won five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies during his sixteen-year stint with the Madrid outfit.

Following a torrid start to the campaign, Real Madrid secured their second league win since Zidane's return on Sunday as the European champions hope to salvage what's left of the season.

The heart of the matter

Casillas has compared his ex-teammate to former Blancos manager Del Bosque, who won two Champions League titles, two La Liga trophies, and the UEFA Super Cup during his four-year stint at the club.

Speaking to Goal, the Porto shot-stopper said, "Making the jump from player to a manager isn’t easy, it’s not easy at all. When you’ve been the best, one of the best of all time, something we’ve all seen out on the pitch, making that move seems like it should be easy but we’ve seen so many cases in which it hasn’t worked out that way."

"Zidane always seems to be in control of the situation. He’s also a young coach who’s in touch with his players, he’s happy for them to be the stars."

"When I see him at press conferences he reminds me of Vicente del Bosque. Vicente was never the kind of coach who wanted the spotlight, he was happy leaving it to the players."

"When he was our coach at Real Madrid between 2000 and 2004 he was like that and Zidane to me is very similar."

What's next?

Third-placed Real Madrid are next scheduled to face Valencia in La Liga on Wednesday night.

