×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zinedine Zidane responds to rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's potential return to Real Madrid

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
3.72K   //    12 Mar 2019, 09:51 IST

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show
The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

What's the story?

Re-appointed Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has addressed the rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to a similar return to the Santiago Bernabeu following his sensational comeback to the club.

In case you didn't know...

In a surprising turn of events, Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid, a mere ten months after leaving the European champions and has agreed to take over the club until 2022.

The Frenchman said farewell to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, after leading the club to their third consecutive Champions League trophy. His departure was followed by Ronaldo's shock transfer to Serie A giants Juventus.

During his two-and-a-half year stint with Los Blancos, Zidane won three Champions League titles and one La Liga cup.

Since his departure, and that of Cristiano Ronaldo's, Real Madrid have been struggling to replicate their usual form, suffering an array of defeats under Julen Lopetegui.

Following a humiliating Clasico defeat to Barcelona, Lopetegui was sacked and Santiago Solari promptly took over. Under the Argentine, the team saw little improvement as they recently crashed out of two competitions- the Champions League and the Copa del Rey- before squandering their chances at a Liga title this season. 

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez made the announcement saying (via BBC), "The best manager in the world has rejoined the club. Our destinies are once again united."

In an official unveiling ceremony on Monday, Zidane said, "It has been difficult from the outside looking in. I have been living here in Madrid, doing my things. But I have recharged my batteries. I'm ready to coach this great club again."

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo, who is the club's all-time top scorer, was immediately linked with a return to Real Madrid following Zidane's re-appointment.

Advertisement

When asked about a potential transfer for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Frenchman said (via The Mirror UK), "That is not today's issue. We have 11 games to play, then we will see for next year. We all know Cristiano, one of the best players in this club's history."

"But today is not for talking about these things. I am not thinking yet about that. The most important thing is to be back at the club, and I am just thinking now about these 11 games."

"We will have time to look at the rest, with the appropriate people, then we will plan for next season."

What's next?

Real Madrid will hope to salvage whatever they can from the remaining La Liga games and will play their first game under Zidane on Saturday when they face Celta Vigo.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Zinedine Zidane
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Twitter reacts as Florentino Perez asks Zinedine Zidane to return to Real Madrid after Champions League elimination
RELATED STORY
Zidane Returns to Real Madrid | Real Madrid potential lineup with Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Zinedine Zidane is reappointed as Real Madrid manager
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid set to announce Zinedine Zidane as their new manager
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid looking to re-appoint Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zinedine Zidane agrees to join Real Madrid on one condition
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to reports that Zinedine Zidane will be announced Real Madrid manager tomorrow
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid bring back Zinedine Zidane: An open letter to the Frenchman
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid reappoint Zinedine Zidane as their manager
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Former president reveals Zinedine Zidane could be back at the club
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us