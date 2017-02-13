EPL 2016/17: Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is not done with Manchester United yet

The Swede signed a one-year deal with Manchester United in the summer and is willing to stay at the club for another year.

Ibrahimovic feels he still has a lot to give the Old Trafford outfit

What's the story?

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic approaching the final few months of his one-year deal with Manchester United, the veteran striker has stated that he is not yet done with the Red Devils.

When the 35-year-old Swedish striker was asked whether he would be extending his contract with the club, Ibrahimovic stated that he has fulfilled his side of the deal and will wait for the club to make a decision.

"The option is already fulfilled. But there's nothing done yet. From my side. We'll wait and see. Let's see what happens."

Ibrahimovic signed a one-year deal with Manchester United in the summer, with an option to extend the contract by a further year. But the terms and conditions involving his contract extension remain under wraps.

In case you didn’t know...

After spending more than a decade in Europe, Ibrahimovic finally made his way to the English Premier League in the summer of 2016 with Manchester United. Before his move to Old Trafford, the former Swedish international played for the biggest clubs in Europe including the likes of Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahimovic is one of the most experienced strikers in world football at the moment with more than 400 goals in 700 appearances in his career so far. The 35-year-old has won major domestic titles all over Europe including the Eredivisie, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1. Ibrahimovic has also amassed several individual honours which include the Serie A Footballer of the Year, Ligue 1 Player of the Year, and Golden Foot among others.

The Swede has the ability to play in a number of different positions across the frontline and is known for his physicality and effectiveness in the air. The big Swede has 20 goals in 34 appearances for the Red Devils so far this season.

The heart of the matter

Several pundits and fans took aim at Zlatan after his move to move to the Premier League, claiming that the English top tier would be a tough challenge for him. But the 35-year-old has proved everyone wrong with his performances on the field and has helped the Red Devils remain unbeaten in the Premier League so far this year.

It would indeed be a surprise if United part ways with the 35-year-old as he looks like he has another season left in him.

What’s next?

Ibrahimovic and Manchester United have the chance of lifting a trophy this season as they have reached the finals of the EFL Cup. The Red Devils have also advanced in both the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Sportskeeda’s take

Ibrahimovic’s move to Old Trafford has not only helped the club but also the players in the squad. Youngsters like Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba have already learnt a lot from the veteran striker and will have the opportunity to learn a lot more if United choose to extend his contract.