Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he will send both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor straight to the hospital

Ibrahimovic has a black belt in taekwondo.

Zlatan has challenged McGregor and Mayweather to a fight

What’s the story?

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has called out former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and reigning UFC lightweight champion Connor McGregor to a fight. It has been heavily speculated that Mayweather and McGregor will take on each other in a super fight but no confirmation has been made yet.

And now, Ibrahimovic has grown tiresome of the ever-lasting drama. Speaking to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, the 35-year-old striker said, “I'm sick of the drama between Mayweather and McGregor.

“It would be better for both of them to stop their antics and fight against me. Let's see how it goes, but the two will go straight to the hospital!”

In case you didn’t know…

Mayweather, who is undefeated as a professional and a five-division world champion, is considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time. McGregor, on the other hand, is a professional mixed martial artist who is known for being the biggest pay-per-view draw in MMA history.

The two have been touted to face each other for a long time. Dana White, the UFC president, even offered the pair $25 million each to face each other in a super fight. However, aside from a few social media posts, there has not been many suggestions that Mayweather and McGregor will ever meet in the ring.

Also read: Perfect timing makes Zlatan Ibrahimovic the perfect signing

The heart of the matter

It is a well-known fact that Ibrahimovic achieved a black belt in taekwondo when he was only 17-years-old. This explains why the Swedish striker is capable of scoring such athletic goals like the famous 40-yard bicycle kick against England in 2012 which required an enormous amount of flexibility.

Throughout his footballing career, the forward, who is known for his cocky interviews, has scored goals that are beyond the imagination and physicality of the average human being. It is a part of what makes him such an incredible player.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen if either of Mayweather of McGregor replies to the Ibrahimovic’s challenge. Certainly, it will be an exciting affair if they at least have a war of words, if not an actual fight.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is not unlike of the striker to challenge the two marauding fighters and even exude the confidence of sending them to the hospital. After all, he his Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

However, to think that the Swede would outlast the two phenomena of the ring is foolhardy.